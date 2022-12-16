SALAMANCA — The first train stopped at the Buffalo, Rochester & Pittsburgh passenger depot that now houses the Salamanca Rail Museum 110 years ago this week.

To commemorate the anniversary of the depot’s opening, the rail museum will host the Silver Bells in the City event Tracking Santa Saturday from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

(Contact reporter Deb Everts at salpressdeb@gmail.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social