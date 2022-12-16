SALAMANCA — The first train stopped at the Buffalo, Rochester & Pittsburgh passenger depot that now houses the Salamanca Rail Museum 110 years ago this week.
To commemorate the anniversary of the depot’s opening, the rail museum will host the Silver Bells in the City event Tracking Santa Saturday from 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Santa will be arriving at the museum at 5 p.m. in a vintage rail truck owned by Chris Costello of Kill Buck. There will be a Make an Ornament activity for the kids and a basket raffle made possible by donations from community members. For $10, people will get 25 chances to win. Homemade Christmas cookies and wassail will be served in the caboose, and there will be a 25% off sale on all gift shop items.
“The event is a way for us to combine Silver Bells and to celebrate that 110 years ago the depot opened to the public with the train making the first stop here,” said Museum Director Jaré Cardinal. “The basket raffle will help us raise money to meet our fundraising goal for the year.”
Constructed in 1912 by the Buffalo, Rochester & Pittsburgh (BR&P) Railway, the building exemplifies the quality and detail for which the railroad was noted. The building served as the passenger station for the BR&P while most of the freight was handled at a second station in East Salamanca.
Cardinal said the first train stopped at the depot Dec. 15, 1912. Through her extensive research, she discovered an article published in The Republican Press that is proof of the date. According to the article, all the furniture had been moved into the station that was set to open at midnight.
The first train, No. 2, was due to arrive Dec. 15 at 4:45 a.m. All the officials from the BR&P were at the depot ready to greet the train when it came in. To celebrate the completion and opening of the Main Street terminal, a public reception was held at the station Dec. 19, followed by a banquet at the Dudley Motor Hotel.
“I keep thinking what the building must have been like when it was brand new,” she said. “The Erie was the big depot across the street and this building, the new passenger depot, was a side route from the main BR&P rail station on Columbia Avenue in East Salamanca to downtown. They brought the passengers to this depot where they had better access to downtown Salamanca, which was the financial center of this region.”
Cardinal said the station was closed when World War I started because so many men were going off to war and they couldn’t keep everything going. Although they closed the station, she said the BR&P shared responsibility with the Erie Railroad across the street.
“They had a partnership of sorts,” she said. “If there was a problem — a wreck or something where the Erie Railroad couldn’t get passengers to and from — they’d open this station and the passengers could come here.”
In 1932, the BR&P was bought by the Baltimore and Ohio Railroad (B&O). That station operated until April 1958 when B&O passenger service ended north of Baltimore. Cardinal said they closed the station and still used the freight house, but the depot was just an empty storage space.
“I read somewhere that, at one point, it was a National Guard Recruiting Station. I don’t think it was used very long,” she said. “So the building was abandoned and stood empty from 1932 to 1982 when the Salamanca Rail Museum Association started negotiating to get the building.
The museum’s official opening ceremonies took place June 16 and 17, 1984. Upon the museum’s opening, the late William Fries, president of the association, wrote, “The Salamanca Rail Museum is dedicated to the men, women and railroads of Salamanca who created the chapters of history which are preserved inside its walls for our future generations.”
Visitors who love railroad history will enjoy touring the Salamanca Rail Museum, located at 170 North Main St. The museum pays tribute to an era when Salamanca was an important railroad center and trains reigned as the country’s main means of transportation.
Housed in the old depot, the museum has an extensive collection of artifacts, photographs and video presentations that teach visitors about the three railroads with four stations that served the region when rail was the primary means of transportation from city to city. Those railroads were the Erie; the Buffalo, Rochester and Pittsburgh; and the Pennsylvania Railroad, commonly referred to as the Pennsy.
For more information, call (716) 945-3133 or email info@salrailmuseum.org.