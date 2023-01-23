Salamanca Rail Museum cars vandalism leaves $9K in damages

Four train cars at the Salamanca Rail Museum were vandalized last week, resulting in about $9,000 in damage.

SALAMANCA — Thousands of dollars in damage was done to train cars at the Salamanca Rail Museum last week.

Salamanca police reported Friday that a vandalization of four rail museum cars caused about $9,000 in damages. Police believe the damage happened sometime in the few days before reported.

