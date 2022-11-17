Salamanca Police Commission meeting rescheduled
SALAMANCA — Chairman John “Jack” Hill has announced a change in the regular meeting of the Police Commission for December.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds to 30 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Erie from Ripley to Buffalo. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions that could capsize or damage small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 4 to 7 inches in the most persistent lake snows. * WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus counties. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. The heavy snow could also bring down some tree limbs and cause scattered power outages. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities. Submit snow reports through our website or social media. &&
The meeting will now be held Monday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. in the conference room of the city municipal building.
The meeting will now be held Monday, Dec. 12 at 6 p.m. in the conference room of the city municipal building.
