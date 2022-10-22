Salamanca playground patrons share thoughts on renovated space

SALAMANCA — City officials and consultants from the GEHL company invited the community to Highland Avenue playground Oct. 12 to share their feelings about the play space and if they enjoy using it.
Clara Bitter and Eamon O’Connor, urban planners and public space designers from GEHL, wanted to hear directly from the people who use the space on an everyday basis and to see the space in action. But they also came to the playground to meet Mayor Sandy Magiera, Youth Center Director Sandi Brundage and other community members behind the project.
O’Connor said they try to document the different physical features of a site and how it’s laid out, but they also want to understand and observe how people are moving through the space, spending time in the space, the activities they are engaged in and the mix of age groups.
“You can learn only so much from pictures,” Bitter said. “We need to see what draws the toddlers and other kids. You can really see their minds at work as they are playing around the elements like the musical instruments and other features.”
Brundage said elements from drawings done by the kids at the youth center were incorporated into the design options for the playground before the community chose the final design.
“The kids drew pictures of the elements they’d like to see at this playground, so those kids are a part of the end result you see here,” Magiera said.
The playground features slides, swings and rides. Leaving nothing to the imagination, there are even musical instruments to play, age-appropriate spaces for toddlers up through teens and adults who can use the physical agility course. It also has a security system and enhancement components including some shade structures, park benches and picnic tables.
Brundage said the idea for the different play areas was if a family has children in more than one age group, they can all come and play. She said there is something for all ages and most playgrounds are not designed that way.
The GEHL consultants work on public space projects in big cities, small towns and everywhere in-between. They are working with the Wilson Foundation and KaBOOM, which help fund and build play spaces like Salamanca’s across Western New York and Michigan.
“What’s really inspiring about what we are seeing here in Salamanca is it’s a model for the type of free-play activities that more of our towns and cities need,” O’Connor said. “So many playgrounds aren’t built to encourage imagination, creativity and risk taking in a safe and comfortable environment. By risk-taking, I mean giving kids places to jump around, feel free and try out new things for stimulating play.”
Magiera and Brundage said the Highland Avenue playground has become a destination with people coming from across the region to use it. The playground officially opened September 2018 and, since then, multiple schools asked if they could use the space, Brundage said.
“Springville brought a busload of kids here in the spring and tried the playground out because they are going to put in a fit core, which is a fitness equipment piece,” she said. “The kids loved it.”
“The Seneca Nation also brings their kids here,” Magiera added. “They come because there is nothing like this anywhere else in our area.”
Jayde Lichy, who lives in Jimersontown, said it’s the best playground in Salamanca. Bethany Jackson of Olean brings her four children to the playground as often as she can.
Laurie Timblin of Salamanca said she brings her granddaughter to the playground once or twice a week.
“She really enjoys it,” she said. “It’s for all ages. Even the parents get on some of the features with the kids.”
Magiera said she thinks it’s a great project that came to Salamanca. The best thing, she said, is it was community-built and all funded by grants, other than the little bit that the city had to put in for labor and a few other things.
One of the largest playground projects in Western New York, the Highland Avenue playground cost an estimated $300,000 and covers 14,000 square feet. It was built with funding from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation in conjunction with KaBOOM, a national nonprofit organization that works with communities to build kid-designed play spaces.