Salamanca playground patrons share thoughts on renovated space

Miranda (center) of Salamanca had the opportunity to tell the GEHL consultants Clara Bitter (left) and Eamon O’Connor what she loves about the playground.

 Deb Everts photo

SALAMANCA — City officials and consultants from the GEHL company invited the community to Highland Avenue playground Oct. 12 to share their feelings about the play space and if they enjoy using it.

Clara Bitter and Eamon O’Connor, urban planners and public space designers from GEHL, wanted to hear directly from the people who use the space on an everyday basis and to see the space in action. But they also came to the playground to meet Mayor Sandy Magiera, Youth Center Director Sandi Brundage and other community members behind the project.

(Contact reporter Deb Everts at salpressdeb@gmail.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social