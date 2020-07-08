SALAMANCA — Organized youth sports are slowly returning to Salamanca this summer with adjusted plans in place to make sure everyone is safe amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
At its July 1 meeting, the Salamanca Recreation Commission approved a plan by Salamanca Little League to use the baseball field at Crowley Park for their season, which began Monday.
Jacob Kalyan, Salamanca Little League president, mentioned several of the points in their plan to adhere to the safety guidelines, including limiting each player to having two spectators who have to bring their own lawn chairs and not using the dugouts except for the on-bat player and the batter after them.
“It’s too close to have that many kids,” Kalyan explained about the dugout, “so we’ll do it outside the fence, spaced 6 feet apart and have their own equipment bag and that’s their spot of the game.”
He also said everyone including the adults would have to wear face masks except for when the players are on the field. Kalyan said players will have their temperatures checked before each game and they should keep track of any symptoms.
“We’ll provide hand sanitizer to do the equipment, but we’re going to try to get each kid to provide their own equipment,” he said.
Little League board member Clarissa Yarnes said they plan to have the softball season in July and August and the baseball season in September and October to give all the kids an opportunity to play since they don’t have enough volunteers or space to do both at once.
There will be no concession stands, but the commission and league discussed a way to have restroom facilities available. It was decided the restrooms could be open if a designated monitor wipes down the facilities after each use with only one person allowed to use them at a time.
Allyson Auge, of the Sabers Midget/Peewee Football League, expressed concern of having a place for the football players to practice since they use the baseball field’s outfield and the seasons could overlap.
Kalyan said the leagues could coordinate their times and schedules so everyone has an opportunity to use the field. He also said it’s difficult to know if any sports will have enough people or be allowed to play at this point.
BOTH THE soccer leagues and football leagues have not been given the OK to play yet, and so did not have plans ready for the commission. However, both sports leagues wanted to make the commission aware of their interest to use the city fields if the sports are approved later.
Jolene Longle, from the Warriors Midget/Peewee Football League, said football will not start on July 27 as originally planned. Auge said there is a meeting on July 28, and if guidelines from the state are not given by then, they may pull the plug on the entire season.
“USA Football did release their guidelines, so we will go off of that, and also what the governor wants, but as of right now we don’t have a set start date in mind,” she added.
Auge and Longle said the Midget and Peewee seasons and practices also depend on whether the high school season will play. Salamanca school district athletic director Rich Morton said the schools are still discussing what the plans for fall sports could be.
“At this point, we have no idea what’s going to happen, but we’re going to need a place to play our home football games, and Crowley is what we’re hoping to have,” he said. “We start our practices, if things go the way they’re supposed to, on Aug. 24.”
Morton said the school is hoping to have varsity, JV and modified teams, which would mean needing Crowley Park on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays or Saturdays, depending on the week. He said once the schools know what will happen with the season, then they can submit a plan.
