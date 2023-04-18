Salamanca OM teams headed to World Finals

SYRACUSE — Two Salamanca Odyssey of the Mind teams competed well enough at the state finals this past weekend to earn a trip to the World Finals for a second consecutive year.
The Where’s the Structure? problem team from Seneca Intermediate School took second place in Division II at the state tournament held Saturday at the New York State Fairgrounds. Salamanca’s high school Where’s the Structure team placed third in Division III.
The Seneca Intermediate team included students Cooper Gassman, Paxtynn Kerswill, Rileigh Hutchinson, Andrew McCormick and Drew Clayson and was coached by Brenda Windus.
The high school team, coached by Janette McClure, included students Emily Benjamin, Sophia Hodara, Ann Marie Rozler, Kelsey Rohwer, Kyleigh Rohwer, Norah Clayson and Emelia Prey.
Following two years of virtual challenges, Salamanca’s OM teams made a successful return to the 2022 competition season, sending a Division II team to the Wolf Finals at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa.
Salamanca officials said the students have been working on their problems for this year’s competitions since October. On March 25, both Salamanca teams in Division II and III placed first in the Region 19 tournament held at Wellsville Central School and qualified for the state competition.
Other regional schools with teams who qualified for the state tournament were Wellsville, Genesee Valley, Allegany-Limestone, Randolph, Belfast and Bolivar-Richburg.
Both Salamanca teams to advance to the World Finals May 24-27 at Michigan State University in East Lansing, Mich., competing amongst some of the world’s most creative thinkers.