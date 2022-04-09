Salamanca OM team headed to World Finals in May

SALAMANCA — For the first time since 2006, a Salamanca Odyssey of the Mind team took first place in their division at the state competition. Now, they’re headed to Iowa and the World Finals.
Following two years of virtual challenges, Salamanca’s OM teams made a successful return to the 2022 competition season. Students have been working in teams since December 2021 to solve one of five problems released each year by the international program.
On March 12, both Salamanca teams Division 2 and 3 placed first in the Region 19 tournament held at Allegany-Limestone Central School and qualified for the state competition.
The NYS Odyssey of the Mind State Finals competition was held March 26 at the State Fairgrounds in Syracuse, and both Salamanca teams both had an excellent showing among competition from across the state.
“I’m super proud of Salamanca’s history with Odyssey,” said advisor Janette McClure, who has been involved with OM since 1996 as a participant, coach, judge and advisor. “It’s really a student-center, student-driven program.”
The Division 3 team of high school students Emily Benjamin, Tristan Duhan, Kierstyn Klahn, Kelsey Rohwer and Kendell Valvo impressed the judging team with a hilarious performance. Their structure held a respectable and competitive 525 pounds, and they placed 4th in the state this year.
The top weight held in Division 2 was 316.5 pounds and claimed by the Seneca Intermediate School Division 2 team of Drew Clayson, Norah Clayson, Gregory Fisher, Sophia Hodara, Andrew McCormick, Emelia Prey and Kyleigh Rohwer.
This structure score, combined with an inventive performance, and strong showing in the Spontaneous portion of the competition, gave hope to all of our OMers that they may be successful this year.
Klahn, a senior who has been in OM for 10 years, said the program has been a part of Salamanca’s extracurriculars for over 40 years, sending dozens of teams to state competitions and several to the World Finals, taking home a championship title in 2004.
“We’re hoping to see more student involvement now that COVID is blowing over,” she added.
Valvo, another 10-year senior member, said OM has helped him develop real-world skills that will carry over to all areas of life beyond high school. OM brings the classroom to life as students apply what they learn and combine it with their interests and passions to solve our unique open-ended problems.
Benjamin, an OM member for six years, said the program emphasizes teamwork, budgeting, time management, public speaking and so much more.
Duhan, a senior in his third OM year, said both our teams chose to compete in Problem 4, a balsa structure problem. This year’s challenge was called Matryoshka Structure, where teams design and build a Matryoshka Structure made of only balsa wood and glue that holds as much weight as possible, explained Prey, a three-year OM member.
The 8-inch-plus structure holds additional structures nested one inside the other. The more structures that are nested, the higher the score. Before weight placement can begin, the nested structures are removed one-by one to reveal a tiny character nested inside the smallest structure.
The performance had to have a theme about storage that includes placing weights, the structures and the tiny character. Fisher, Drew Clayson, Hodara and Norah Clayson explained how the team members worked after school and on weekends to design, build and test structures, create props and costumes, write scripts and rehearse their performances.
Rohwer discussed the other aspect of OM competitions, the Spontaneous, where teams come up with creative ideas on the spot for verbal, hands-on or verbal/hands-on, and they won’t know what it will be beforehand.
“We are delighted and proud of the students who participated in OM, especially for the Seneca Intermediate team who are now state champions,” said Superintendent Robert Breidenstein.
The Division 2 team will refine their performances and designs over the next two months as they prepare for World Finals.
From May 25-28, the team will travel to Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, to compete amongst some of the world’s most creative thinkers.