Salamanca officials warn caution at Crowley Park following chemical spray usage

SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Common Council is asking the public to be aware of possible exposure to chemicals at one of the youth football fields at Crowley Park.
Rob Carpenter, superintendent of the Department of Public Works, informed the council, acting as the Public Works Commission, that the eastern field near the pavilion had yardage and end zone lines sprayed with weed and grass killer before painting lines over the top of the dead grass.
“The brown grass is about that wide now,” Carpenter said, holding his hands about eight inches apart. “I did let the Seneca Nation know because I thought I should.”
The DPW contacted the county health department to perform sampling work on the field to test for possible chemical exposure. Carpenter said the county thinks the park should be fine, but it may take a while before the test gets into the city’s water system. The Board of Public Utilities has wells located near the park, both of which border the Allegheny River to the north.
“If we wanted to do an extra test, it’s something we can charge the football team to do,” he said. “Otherwise, (the county) will do it the second quarter of 2023.”
Carpenter suggested the football team be held responsible for repairs to the field, which could include removing the sod and dirt from the affected areas and placing down non-exposed dirt. The city could also do nothing and wait for the grass to regrow in six months to a year.
The weed and grass killer chemicals used are essentially a generic Round-Up, Carpenter said. He said the city needs to document the incident and warn the parents about it as a safety precaution since kids may be rolling around on it during football season.
“I don’t know if it will affect the kids, but if I was a parent with a child down there, I would be upset if I found out they sprayed weed killer all over the field,” he added.
Council member Janet Koch said a certified letter explaining what had happened and that a test may not be conducted until 2023 should be sent to the football team since the city doesn’t know what monetary or legal impact the incident may have.
“It could be ongoing. We don’t know the final outcome,” she said.
Carpenter said the football team does not have permission to modify the field in any way other than paint the lines since the grass will grow out and they will be mowed off. He said all sports teams who use city fields can play the games, but any grounds work is up to the DPW.
“To me, it’s like going out to the middle of the field and digging a big hole because they felt like digging a big hole,” he added. “You don’t have permission to dig a hole.”
Council member Barry Smith said the city’s teams may be made aware of the field, but they need to make sure the visiting teams know about it as well. Mayor Sandy Magiera agreed, adding the same goes for any kids that may use the field to play regardless.
“Right now it’s to a point where it shouldn’t affect anybody. We shouldn’t need to be roped off,” Carpenter said. “But with it being done and literally a day later kids are playing on it, I can agree to that because that way the city’s not responsible.”