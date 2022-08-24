Salamanca officials warn caution at Crowley Park following chemical spray usage

The city of Salamanca warns the public to be cautious at Crowley Park following the use of a weed and grass killer spray to outline the yardage and end zone lines of a youth football field.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Common Council is asking the public to be aware of possible exposure to chemicals at one of the youth football fields at Crowley Park.

Rob Carpenter, superintendent of the Department of Public Works, informed the council, acting as the Public Works Commission, that the eastern field near the pavilion had yardage and end zone lines sprayed with weed and grass killer before painting lines over the top of the dead grass.

