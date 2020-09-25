SALAMANCA — Discussion between Salamanca officials and a group of community members outraged over a recent sex offender incident in the city continued at Wednesday’s Common Council meeting.
About a dozen people from the more than 50 who attended the Sept. 9 meeting returned to further talks on what the city and community can do and what next steps can be taken regarding the placement of registered sex offenders in Salamanca.
“We have made every effort to react to your complaints and comments,” said Mayor Michael R. Smith.
The outrage stems from an Aug. 19 incident in which a registered sex offender from outside the area exposed himself to three girls in a city park. The alleged incident occurred less than 24 hours after the man was placed in the city’s Kinsley Hill homeless shelter.
Claire Yarnes, representing the Salamanca Community Watch group, relayed questions from the group to the officials in attendance. Yarnes said the group created a Facebook page, which had over 200 members as of Thursday night.
Smith said the city did some research, noting the council passed a local law in 2007 outlining where sex offenders are allowed to live in the city. However, he said a New York state law overruling the local law was passed shortly after, saying the city cannot prohibit where sex offenders are allowed to live.
“The New York State Court of Appeals, which is the highest court in the state of New York, had a court decision that preempted local governments from passing sex offender restrictions more restrictive set forth under the Sex Offender Registration Action (SORA),” explained Eric Weyland, city attorney, saying it essentially ties the hands of local municipalities.
Smith said Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong issued an executive order prohibiting registered sex offenders at any level from entering or being present at Nation community centers, education buildings, pools, playgrounds, libraries and elder housing and gathering facilities and parking lots for such locations.
“It does not say anything about pulling leases on people who rent,” he added. “That would be a whole other story.”
The Salamanca Police Department has restarted bicycle patrols in the city with collaboration from the Seneca Nation and city school district, Smith said. Old bicycles are being used currently, and new bikes have been ordered and will be in use soon.
“Sooner than later we will have bike patrols out there protecting the Pennsy Trail, protecting Main Street and protecting the Kinsley Hill area,” he said.
Council member Sandy Magiera, D-Ward 4, created a list of state and county officials and their contact information as a resource of who residents can talk to about changing the laws on where sex offenders can live. Copies of this list are available at city hall.
“We’re not fighting you. We’re backing you, but we urge you to contact these people,” Smith said. “As you can tell, our hands are tied.”
Smith recommended that three representatives from the community group and a couple of representatives from the city sit down with Cattaraugus Community Action, which oversees Kinley Hill’s operations, to further discuss the community’s concerns and look for solutions.
“We understand the community’s outrage over recent events and appreciates this community’s concerns,” said Jodie Fuller, who manages Kinley Hill. “We’re more than happy to answer all of your questions in that forum.”
One man in attendance questioned whether the city could install restrictions to certain places as the Seneca Nation had. Weyland said he does not know the specifics without checking, but there are some SORA restrictions based on the offender level of the individual.
Another question pertained to keeping track of offenders in the city, such as making sure their addresses are updated in the public record. Salamanca Police Sgt. Adam Carlson said their investigator Lt. Tina Owens does regular checks and works with the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office to charge those who are not in compliance.
Yarnes wondered how accurate the registry is, noting that the state has two people in their records as living in Salamanca even though the individuals moved away some time ago.
“How many might happen to live here that we don’t know about?” she added. “How many people might have updated their address with (Salamanca police) or the corrections officer or parole officer but it hasn’t reached the state website?”
In Cattaraugus County, 17% of registered offenders live in Salamanca, 30% live in Olean and the other 53% live in the rest of the towns and villages, Smith said.
Yarnes also noted Olean’s police discloses a registry list on their city’s website and asked if Salamanca’s police could do the same on its website. Smith said if Owens has a list, he doesn’t see why it couldn’t go on the city’s website.
“You hear what’s already happening,” Smith said at the end of the meeting. “We will do everything in our power, and with that list of resources, feel free to rattle cages higher than here.”