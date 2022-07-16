Salamanca nurse presented new wheels from anonymous donor

SALAMANCA — Thanks to the generosity of a local anonymous donor, Denise Farner of Salamanca will be able to safely get to work on a special motorized trike.
Tim Jackson, president of the Pay It Forward Foundation (PIF), said the anonymous donor bought the trike for his wife but, when she passed away, he donated it to PIF last year.
Jackson presented the trike to Farner while she was at work Friday at the Salamanca Rehabilitation and Nursing Center on Broad Street. She’s an LPN in the rehab unit and has worked at the facility for 30 years.
Farner said she’s been riding a single-speed cruiser bicycle to work each day from her home on Academy Street, however her medical diagnosis of multiple sclerosis (MS) has made that nearly impossible.
Farner said MS affects her balance and coordination, making it difficult for her to ride a standard, two-wheel bicycle. The disease also causes her to experience muscle weakness.
“I’m always terrified that I’ll fall,” she said. “I was trying to ride back and forth to work, but people looked at me like I was insane so I thought I’ve gotta do something. I was thinking about training wheels but they cost $80 to $90, so I thought if I was going to put the money out that I might as well get a three-wheeled tricycle and be safe.”
Jackson said the trike is valued at $2,000. It’s battery-powered with a headlight and a horn, plus a small basket on the front and a very large basket on the back which, Farner said, will be ideal for picking up some groceries on the way home.
“The trike is brand new and we’ve trying to find someone who needs that type of tricycle for about a year,” he said. “We gave it to Denise all charged up and ready to go.”
Jackson said they found Farner as the perfect recipient through a network of connections between the nursing home, the youth center and PIF.
Farner said she expressed her concerns and need to Steve Brundage, director of social work at the nursing home, who passed it on to his wife, Sandi Brundage, director of the Salamanca Youth Center and PIF board member. She, in-turn, passed it on to Jackson who serves on the board of directors for the youth center, as well as the PIF.
Everyone knows of an individual or a family that’s down on their luck for various reasons, and who knows these families better than the people in their own community. Jackson asks the community to Pay It Forward to help friends, neighbors and coworkers all yearlong.