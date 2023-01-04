Michael E. Gimbrone

Michael E. Gimbrone

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Salamanca, N.Y., native Col. Michael E. Gimbrone retired from the U.S. Air Force on Dec. 31 after more than 34 years of service.

Col. Gimbrone’s final assignment was as the Commander of Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFROTC) Detachment 645 at The Ohio State University, where he also served as professor of aerospace studies. During his military career, his primary career field was security forces, and he was stationed in eight states and three foreign countries.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social