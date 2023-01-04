COLUMBUS, Ohio — Salamanca, N.Y., native Col. Michael E. Gimbrone retired from the U.S. Air Force on Dec. 31 after more than 34 years of service.
Col. Gimbrone’s final assignment was as the Commander of Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (AFROTC) Detachment 645 at The Ohio State University, where he also served as professor of aerospace studies. During his military career, his primary career field was security forces, and he was stationed in eight states and three foreign countries.
Gimbrone’s military awards and decorations include the Legion of Merit with two oak leaf clusters, Bronze Star Medal with one oak leaf cluster, Defense Meritorious Service Medal with two oak leaf clusters, Meritorious Service Medal with five oak leaf clusters, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Air Force Commendation Medal with one oak leaf cluster, Navy Commendation Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal with one service star and Nuclear Deterrence Operations Service Medal.
A 1981 graduate of Salamanca High School and 1987 graduate of The Ohio State University, Gimbrone is the son of Lyn Gimbrone and the late Ed Gimbrone of Center Street in Salamanca.
