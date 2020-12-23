Salamanca mayor Smith, Lonto bid farewell to common council

SALAMANCA — Last week’s Common Council meeting was not only the final one for 2020 but the last for several city officials and employees in their current positions.
Salamanca Mayor Michael “Smitty” Smith and councilman Michael Lonto, R-Ward 3 — neither sought re-election in November — bid farewell to the council. Smith served as mayor since 2017 and Lonto represented Ward 3 since 2015.
Smith thanked his family, the Seneca Nation, Common Council and other local officials for their support over the past four years. He recognized the city’s department heads and employees for working well together during his terms and the progress they’ve made.
Smith noted the many accomplishments the city made since 2016, such as various projects including the improvements on Main Street, collaborations with the Nation and school and surviving financially during the lack of casino compact funds while hiring new employees.
“It’s amazing what the city of Salamanca is,” he said. “Thank you for making this a really good job. I’ll be forever in your debt. You make me proud.”
Lonto said he had only lived in the city for six years when he was elected, but during his past six years on the council, he feels blessed to see what the council has accomplished together.
“I will be praying for this city, like I do now, day in and day out,” he said. “I want to thank you for the honor of having me elected and for the honor of even listening to my opinion.”
Additionally, Fire Chief Nick Bocharski, who has been a member of the Salamanca Fire Department since 1993 and was appointed chief in 2009, is retiring in January.
“I want to say thank you again for all your years of service and the great job you have done with the fire department and we will miss you,” said councilwoman Sandy Magiera, D-Ward 4, chair of the fire commission.
Bocharski said he couldn’t have done it without the team atmosphere and he was thankful for the support.
City attorney Eric Weyland, who has been with the city since 2017, is also leaving his position at the start of the new year. Weyland said there are a lot of good people in the city and he’s enjoyed his time here and will miss it.
“You’ve been a fantastic friend, confident and level head for four years,” Smith said.
UNDER REGULAR business, the council approved a resolution dedicating the Main Street pocket park in memory of councilman Timothy Flanigan, who passed away on Nov. 17.
The resolution noted Flanigan’s work supporting the development and improvement of Main Street over the years, saying it would be a fitting and proper dedication to him.
“I think that’s the least we can do,” added Smith.
The council also authorized submitting an application to Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Legacy Fund for a design and access grant for up to $50,000 for two accessible docks along the Allegheny River in the city.
Smith said he, grant writer Sandi Brundage, DPW superintendent Rob Carpenter and Seneca Nation DOT director Sharon Ray toured three sites and picked one off of Race Street east of Main Street and another off of Front Avenue near the school’s Iroquois Drive campus.
“It’s a chance to tie in with the school as well with their kayak program and create a useful dock rather than a mud-filled bank,” the mayor added. “It’s once again the city, the school and the Nation working together.”
Brundage said the docks they’re looking at have accessibility features for those who may have difficulty getting in and out of kayaks. She said there has been a boost in kayaking in the region due to being socially distancing safe.
The council next adopted the city’s police reform and reinvention collaborative plan as required by the state. Smith said the city met with and consulted the Nation’s marshals and county’s sheriff’s office among other stakeholders and completed all the state’s requirements.
“As the city’s first Native mayor, I really wanted to get this done before the end of my term,” he added. “Ours is done and Olean just had their first meeting, so we’ve done good.”
