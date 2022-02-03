SALAMANCA — Mayor Sandra Magiera shared a State of the City address with those in attendance of the Common Council’s regular meeting Jan. 26 as a reflection of her first year in office.
Magiera provided a detailed look at the challenges and successes the city faced in 2021, from the continuous struggles of the coronavirus pandemic to the accomplishments made by many city departments and the community as a whole.
“I have worked hard this last year to make you all proud, but with some disappointment have not accomplished what I thought we could in my first year,” she said. “No worries, we will continue to work for all of you to move this community forward.”
With three new council members elected for the 2021-22 term, Magiera said the first year was a learning experience with the city budget to develop, union contracts to approve and a couple of lawsuits to settle. Magiera thanked her assistant in the mayor’s office, Glenda Taylor, for helping her adjust to her new role and all the city employees for helping her when she had any questions.
“The first positive thing in our city was our roads. Yay!” the mayor said. “After many years, and a joint effort from several mayors, residents, the Seneca Nation and the DOT, they are finally done. Thank you, New York state.”
In the public works department, Magiera said crews had repaved a couple of city streets, rebuilt many storm drains across the city and took down several damaged trees. She noted the Earth Day cleanup held in April with community members and local organizations.
In the police department, Magiera said they have been busy trying to get drugs off the streets but are frustrated with the recent bail reform. She said municipalities need to contact the governor to change this, adding, “how disappointing this must be to do your job and then they are released.” A remodel of the police station is also in the works and the bike patrols on the trails have helped keep the community safe, the mayor noted.
For the fire department, Magiera said the firefighters have been participating in local parades, birthday parties and helped deliver Christmas presents. She said they have also received a grant to help remodel part of the fire station.
In the public utilities departments, they have been busy with infrastructure projects, Magiera said, including a substation refit project, identifying possible water and sewage problem areas and a pumping station project.
The city received about $1.3 million in grants in 2021, including $500,000 for the police department remodel, $500,000 in stimulus money due to COVID-19 and many more thousands for other various projects and equipment for the departments, Magiera said. Two notable grants were about $70,000 combined for two dock systems on the Allegany River..
“All of these things would not be possible if we didn’t apply and receive these monies,” the mayor said. “There have been other opportunities for bigger grants but because of timing and lack of plans we couldn’t apply so we lost out, but we are always looking for others.”
Magiera said the youth center has also been busy with keeping children safe during the pandemic while also providing them a place for recreation. She said registration is up and another part-time recreation aid has been hired.
“Over the year, several individuals have come into my office with great ideas they would like to do or see in our community,” she said. “I have met with the Seneca Nation with some of these ideas that maybe could be a joint venture.” One of these is the renovation of the city ice pond that they hope to see year-round use from.
The mayor said several small businesses have opened in the city or expanded during the past year, most notably on and near Main Street, and hopes to see the downtown business district continue to grow. Some of the annual activities held included a drive-thru Easter Egg hunt, the high school senior class parade, Falling Leaves Festival, Halloween parade and the Silver Bells parade.
“Thanks to everyone who was on any of these committees. These events do not happen by themselves,” Magiera said. “A lot of volunteer hours are put in, so if you would like to help with any of these events, I would gladly steer you in the right direction.”
Financially, Magiera said the city knows it needs to be in a better place. Despite the recent resolution to the state-Seneca Nation casino compact, she said the city knows they can’t depend on the funds forever and must come up with a permanent plan.
“All we do now is maintain this city there is nothing left to grow with. That needs to change,” the mayor said. “We are thankful to the Seneca Nation and the state for coming to this settlement, whatever it might be. We just want to move forward and I know they do too, for the good of all in our community.”
Magiera closed by saying her first year as mayor was mostly what she expected with a few small hurdles but progress toward where they want to be. She said she believes the community has grreat people who are ready to help and achieve a better city for all.
“Did I accomplish everything I wanted to? No, but we still have this year,” the mayor said. “I know it is easy to say what is wrong with our city, so let’s all of us put in the hard work that is necessary for us to make this a better place to work, play, live and enjoy together.”