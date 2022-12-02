SALAMANCA — A tie-breaking decision by Mayor Sandra Magiera kept the Common Council from denying the Board of Public Utilities members from receiving compensation for attending board meetings retroactive to this June.

Council members John “Jack” Hill and Janet Koch voted in favor of a resolution denying $200 per meeting compensation while Kylee Johnson and Barry Smith voted in opposition to it. Paul Myers, who sits on the Board of Public Utilities as the council representative, abstained.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social