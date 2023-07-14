LITTLE VALLEY — A Salamanca man was sentenced Monday in Cattaraugus County Court to up to seven years in state prison for his conviction of second-degree vehicular manslaughter.
Kevin Callahan, 33, was sentenced by Cattaraugus County Court Judge Ronald D. Ploetz to 2⅓ to seven years on the vehicular manslaughter charge, leaving the scene of an accident without reporting a death and driving while ability impaired by drugs.
District Attorney Lori Pettit Rieman said the incident occurred on June 8, 2022, in the town of Randolph, when the defendant operated a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs that resulted in the death of a person.
IN OTHER CASES:
James Hovey, 34, of Olean, was sentenced to six months in the county jail for his conviction of petit larceny. The incident occurred on Aug. 1, 2021, in the City of Olean when the defendant stole property.
Nicholas Kiblin, 27, of Franklinville, was sentenced to two years’ probation for his conviction of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon. The incident occurred on Sept. 28, 2022 in the town of Franklinville when the defendant possessed a machete, which is a dangerous instrument, with the intent to unlawfully use it against another.
Larry Hill, 72, of Falconer, was sentenced to a one year conditional discharge for his conviction of driving while intoxicated. The incident occurred Nov. 4, 2021, in the City of Olean when the defendant operated a motor vehicle on a public highway while he was in an intoxicated condition.
Michael Walters, 32, of Great Valley, was sentenced to a one year conditional discharge for his conviction of failure to register a change of address to the New York State Sex Offender Registry. The incident occurred between April and August 2020, in the town of Great Valley when the defendant, a registered sex offender, failed to register with the Division of Criminal Justice Services.
Nikki Millington, 46, of Bradford, Pa., was sentenced to a one year conditional discharge for his conviction of driving while intoxicated. The incident occurred on Nov. 4, 2021 in the city of Olean when the defendant operated a motor vehicle on a public highway while in an intoxicated condition.
Also, Tawny Kettle, 46, of Salamanca, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated. The incident occurred on Jan. 16 in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant operated a motor vehicle on a public highway when she was in an intoxicated condition. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 11.