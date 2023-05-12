LITTLE VALLEY — A 19 year-old Salamanca man was sentenced in Cattaraugus County Court Monday on rape and sex abuse charges.
Alexanier Morgan was sentenced by Cattaraugus County Court Judge Ronald D. Ploetz to two years in state prison followed by three years of post-release supervision for his conviction of second-degree rape and second-degree sex abuse.
District Attorney Lori Pettit Rieman said Friday the incident occurred on March 3, 2022 in the city of Salamanca when the defendant had sexual intercourse with another person less than 15 years old.
GUILTY PLEAS
Another Salamanca man, Jacob F. White, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted second-degree obstruction of governmental administration to satisfy a pending indictment.
The incident occurred on June 18, 2022, in the town of Coldspring when the defendant, acting jointly and in concert with another person, attempted to intentionally obstruct a governmental function and prevented a public servant from performing an official function. Sentencing is scheduled for July 10.
In other court action, Jeffrey Schosek, 39, of Cattaraugus, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.
The incident occurred on Nov. 16, 2022 in the city of Salamanca when the defendant allegedly possessed a narcotic drug with the intent to sell it. The case was adjourned for motions.
Michael Walters, 30, of Little Valley, pleaded not guilty to an indictment that charges him with second-degree auto stripping.
The incident occurred in April 2022 in the city of Salamanca when the defendant is alleged to have intentionally removed, destroyed, defaced, disguised or altered parts of two or more vehicles without the permission of the owner. The case was adjourned for motions.