Salamanca man recognized for 44 years on city police commission

SALAMANCA — One of the most dedicated and longest-serving citizens to the city of Salamanca passed away on Sept. 6, but his impact and legacy lives on.
The late Alfred L. “Alfie” Seitz was recognized for his 44 years on the Salamanca Police Commission by Mayor Sandra Magiera Wednesday during the regular Common Council meeting.
“He lived here all his life of 95 years and raised his family here,” the mayor said. “He always had a smile on his face.”
Although he was employed on the Erie/Conrail Railroad for 41 years prior to his retirement, Seitz’s most dedicated duty was to the police commission.
“We have a hard time getting people to serve on commissions for two years,” Magiera said. “Alfie served on our police commission from Dec. 8, 1976 to Dec. 8, 2020. That’s longer than he worked, and he did it for free. Remarkable.”
According to his obituary, Seitz was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1949 to 1952, and a member of Our Lady of Peace Parish.
“I want to thank you for your dedication, your devotion and, most of all, your service to our country and our community,” the mayor said. “Rest in peace, my friend. You will be missed but never forgotten.
Council member Janet Koch, D-Ward 5, suggested the council look into making a plaque in Seitz’s honor and displaying it at city hall.
“There are other plaques in the hallway honoring other police officers,” she said.
City Clerk Tracy Chamberlain said the city previously presented a plaque to the family of Police Chief Ed Gimbrone after he passed in April 2019.
“We presented it to the family to take for a little while and then they brought it back,” she said.
Koch said if they get the plaque made, the council can invite the family to a future meeting and present it to them then.