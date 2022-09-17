Salamanca man recognized for 44 years on city police commission

Salamanca resident Alfred “Alfie” Seitz (left) was honored on Dec. 10, 2014, for his 38 years of service on the city’s Police Commission by Mayor Carmen Vecchiarella (right) and the Common Council. He served on the commission for 44 years in total.

 Olean Times Herald file photo

SALAMANCA — One of the most dedicated and longest-serving citizens to the city of Salamanca passed away on Sept. 6, but his impact and legacy lives on.

The late Alfred L. “Alfie” Seitz was recognized for his 44 years on the Salamanca Police Commission by Mayor Sandra Magiera Wednesday during the regular Common Council meeting.

