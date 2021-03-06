LITTLE VALLEY — A Salamanca man pleaded guilty in Cattaraugus County Court Monday to third-degree escape, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor.
Matthew Krysick, 36, pleaded guilty before County Court Judge Ronald Ploetz, who set sentencing for May 10.
Krysick was charged with escaping from custody on Dec. 21 in the town of Little Valley. When he escaped, he entered a building and remained unlawfully until his recapture.
Another Salamanca man, Brennin Reynolds, 35, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, to satisfy a pending indictment.
The incident occurred on Jan. 31, 2020, in the city of Salamanca, when the defendant injured another person intentionally. Sentencing is scheduled for May 10.
Robert DeVaul, 50, no address listed, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree attempted criminal possession of a controlled substance and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, stemming from an Aug. 11 incident in the city of Olean. Sentencing is scheduled for May 10.
Leslie Spencer, 61, of Yorkshire, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault, stemming from an incident on Jan. 31, 2020, in the town of Yorkshire. Sentencing is scheduled for March 15, 2021.
