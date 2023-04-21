LITTLE VALLEY — A Salamanca man pleaded guilty in Cattaraugus County Court on Monday to second-degree vehicular manslaughter and other charges stemming from a crash last year.
Kevin Callahan, 33, also pleaded guilty before County Court Judge Ronald D. Ploetz to leaving the scene of an incident without reporting a death and driving while ability impaired by drugs to satisfy a pending indictment.
District Attorney Lori P. Rieman said the incident occurred June 8 in the town of Randolph when the defendant operated a motor vehicle while impaired by the use of drugs in a manner that caused the death of a person, and failed to report the incident. The deceased person was not identified.
Ploetz set sentencing for June 20.
Also sentenced this week was Tiffany M. Doctor, 29, of Rochester, who received probation for her conviction of charges including third-degree welfare fraud, third-degree grand larceny and filing a false instrument with intent to defraud. She was charged Oct. 10, 2022 in Leon.
Ploetz also arraigned four individuals who were recently indicted:
Jeffrey M. Gray, 47, of Franklinville, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on charges of driving while intoxicated and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. The incident occurred on Sept. 20, 2022, in the town of Allegany when the defendant operated a motor vehicle on a public highway while he was in an intoxicated condition, Rieman said. The case was adjourned for motions.
Joseph Estus, 35, of Panama, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree unlawful fleeing from a police officer.
The incident occurred on Sept. 15, 2022, in the town of Napoli, when the defendant knowingly and unlawfully possessed a narcotic drug with intent to sell it and fled from a police officer, Rieman said. The case was adjourned for motions.
Matthew Walters, 23, of Franklinville, pleaded not guilty to an indictment charging him with third-degree burglary. The incident occurred on March 26, 2022, in the town of Franklinville when the defendant knowingly, and unlawfully entered or remained in a building, with intent to commit a crime, the district attorney said. The case was adjourned for motions.