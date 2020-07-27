Salamanca man drowns while kayaking in Allegheny River

SALAMANCA — A 62-year-old Salamanca man drowned while kayaking Sunday in the Allegheny River, authorities reported.
Salamanca Police reported that that the man's body was recovered from the river off of Front Avenue near Iroquois Drive at about 7:27 p.m.
Multiple posts on social media indicated the victim was Michael "Dutch" Trummer. Police declined to confirm a name and address as of Monday afternoon.
Police said a call reporting seeing the body in the river was made at 4:54 p.m. Sunday.
A social media page posted at 5:24 p.m. that a man was in distress in the river south of West State Street. The post said the Salamanca Fire Department called for multiple water rescue and dive teams to respond.
At about 5:30 p.m., Cattaraugus County emergency dispatchers called for the Allegany and Westons Mills dive teams to assist with a possible drowning. At about 5:35 p.m., the McKean County dive team was also on its way to help.
At 5:57 p.m., a social media post indicated that the Allegany and Westons Mills divers were on scene, and Chautauqua County was sending divers as well.
Social media comments indicated that Trummer went in the water attempting to recover a dropped paddle. Trummer was not wearing a life jacket, police said.