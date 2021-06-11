LITTLE VALLEY — A 35-year-old Salamanca man was found guilty Friday of second-degree murder and all other charges after a jury trial in the Jan. 12, 2020, strangulation death of Chad Skoken in Salamanca.
Jeremiah Des Jarlais was the second person to stand trial in Skoken’s death.
Three weeks ago, Derrick Marsh, 31, also of Salamanca, was convicted of first-degree assault in Skoken’s death, while the jury found him not guilty of all other charges, including second-degree murder, first-degree assault, tampering with physical evidence and concealing a corpse.
The jury in Des Jarlais’ trial found him guilty of all charges including second-degree murder, first-degree assault, first-degree strangulation, tampering with physical evidence and concealing a corpse, said District Attorney Lori P. Rieman, who prosecuted the case.
Rieman said she believes Marsh and Skoken, who were neighbors, were fighting when Des Jarlais placed a garrote over Skoken’s neck. Marsh then ran away and was not present when Skoken was murdered by Des Jarlais.
“We coudn’t prove (Marsh) was there when Mr. Skoken was murdered,” Rieman told the Olean Times Herald.
Rieman praised the work in the case of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and the Salamanca Police Department as well as her investigators.
Skoken was found dead Jan. 12, 2020, in a garage at 37 Waite Ave., following an investigation by the Salamanca Police Department. The investigation led police to believe an altercation had taken place between the three about 24 hours before Skoken’s body was discovered.
Angeline Des Jarlais, of 37 Waite Ave., owns the property where Skoken’s body was discovered.
Marsh is expected to be sentenced later this month, while Des Jarlais faces sentencing in Cattaraugus County Court in July.