BUFFALO — A Salamanca man faces federal charges after allegedly trying to entice a minor and send obscene material through social media.
Richard Buffalo, 36, was arrested and charged with enticement and attempted enticement of a minor, and attempted transfer of obscene material to an individual under the age of 16, U.S. Attorney James Kennedy said Friday.
The charges are federal since interstate commerce — through cellphones and the social media application Snapchat — was used. The charges carry a penalty of 10 years to life in prison and a $250,000 fine.
Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey Fiut, who is handling the case, said that Buffalo is accused of beginning communications with a 14-year-old Elk County, Pa., girl via Snapchat.
According to the criminal complaint filed by a special agent of the Department of Homeland Security, Buffalo allegedly made several offers to travel and pick up the victim from her home, even after the victim stated her age. The victim's mother allowed federal investigators to access the phone, identifying Buffalo from his picture and username.
In November, investigators posed as the girl and continued having discussions with Buffalo in a sexually explicit manner, with Buffalo sending nude pictures of himself several times while propositioning the victim. On Tuesday, investigators — again, posing as the girl — agreed to meet with Buffalo on Thursday morning at Olean's Franchot Park.
Buffalo was arrested at the park.
He is scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Tuesday morning via videoconference.