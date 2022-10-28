Salamanca Public Library

The Salamanca Public Library has a series of lectures and workshops scheduled for the coming months beginning in November.

SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Public Library will host a series of lectures and workshops beginning next month.

The library was one of the many non-profits chosen to receive funds through the Expanding Access to Arts Funding in WNY. Utilizing these funds, the library is working with artists to provide lectures and workshops on traditional Indigenous arts to the community.

