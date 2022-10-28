SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Public Library will host a series of lectures and workshops beginning next month.
The library was one of the many non-profits chosen to receive funds through the Expanding Access to Arts Funding in WNY. Utilizing these funds, the library is working with artists to provide lectures and workshops on traditional Indigenous arts to the community.
The first program, “Haudenosaunee Antler Carving: Revitalizing a Traditional Art,” will be held at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 15, hosted by Hayden Haynes.
Bone and antler are significant to Haudenosaunee stories and peoples but these media remain marginalized in discussions of Haudenosaunee art. Consequently, contemporary artists and makers find it difficult to revive the use of bone and antlers in their practices.
In this talk, Haynes will survey and discuss the trajectory of Haudenosaunee bone and antler uses, beginning with prehistoric tools and ornaments, moving into the emergence of decorative Seneca combs and concluding with the reactivation of antler work in the twentieth and twenty-first centuries. Throughout, Haynes will detail trade influences and oppression systems upon this art form.
Then, Samantha Jacobs will be at the library on Nov. 18, 1-4 p.m., and Nov. 19, 9 a.m. to noon, for a two-part workshop on creating a woven necklace. You must be able to participate in both workshops in order to complete your project.
Jacobs has been beading since she was a child and is a member of the Catt Rez Beaders. She will be returning to the library several times to host additional workshops to be announced.
Registration is required as space is limited. Call the library at (716) 945-1890 to sign up.
The library will also be hosting the Traveling Museum with teaching artist Melissa Kate Miller on Nov. 9 at 6 p.m.
The Erie Canal Traveling Museum brings the world of the Erie Canal to life with an interactive exploration into actual artifacts from the early canal days that allow children to learn what life was like in the 1820s and 1830s. This program was made possible through the generosity of Humanities New York and Arts for Learning WNY.
Workshops like these and more will continue over the next several months. Contact the library for more information.
Expanding Access to Arts Funding in WNY is a regrant program of the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature and administered by the Cullen Foundation.