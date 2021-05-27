LITTLE VALLEY — Cattaraugus County lawmakers had only two resolutions on their agenda Wednesday, while a normal meeting would have between 15 and 20.
There were, however, 14 resolutions that were up for immediate consideration that did not go through review by legislative committees.
All resolutions passed unanimously without question or comment on voice votes.
One of the immediates was a $19,202 grant to the City of Salamanca for a kayak launch at or near Front Avenue at the intersection of Iroquois and Front and Main streets that is accessible to the Allegheny River. The city is providing $3,200 in in-kind services.
Earlier this month, county lawmakers approved a grant to the City of Olean for a boat dock and kayak launch on East River Road in the town of Olean. It will be built by city DPW crews, but may not be built until 2022. It will also be ADA (Americans With Disabilities Act) compliant.
County lawmakers are asking municipal officials on local waterways including the Allegany River and Cattaraugus Creek if they are interested in a similar grant. The funds are from a portion of the proceeds of the county’s timber sales set aside for recreational purposes.
Legislators set a public hearing on amendments to the 2021 Local Law setting county department head salaries. The Human Services director and Youth Bureau executive director are no longer employed are being removed from the salary list. New salaries are expected to be negotiated for both positions. A public hearing will be held on the amendments to the local law at the June 9 meeting.
Legislators agreed to reallocate $500,000 in nursing home accounts to reflect the need for temporarily contracted nursing services. Like other healthcare facilities, the county is having difficulty filling all their nursing home positions.
The resolution transfers $200,000 from licensed practical nurses full time wages and $300,000 from full-time aides wages to $250,000 nursing services contractors and $250,000 for certified nursing assistants.
Another immediate resolution approves a contract with All America Healthcare Services Inc., for licensed practical nurses, registered nurses and certified nursing assistants for positions the county is unable to fill.
Nursing assistants receive $26 an hour on weekdays and $28 on weekends, practical nurses receive $46 and $48 an hour, registered nurses get $56 and $58 and supervisors get $65 an hour.