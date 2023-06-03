Salamanca junior performed in All-Eastern orchestra

SALAMANCA — Mitchel Schnaufer, a junior in the Salamanca City Central School District, was recognized for his talent playing bassoon by earning a spot on the All-Eastern Symphonic Orchestra earlier this spring.
Schnaufer was selected to be part of the symphony orchestra and travel to Rochester for a public concert at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theatre at the Eastman School of Music.
School officials believe Schanufer is the first Salamanca student to accomplish this feat.
Every two years, the National Association for Music Education Eastern Division consisting of educators in the 11 northeastern states and Washington, D.C. sponsor a conference in a select city in that region.
As part of the event, students are selected to be part of the All-Eastern choir, symphony orchestra or band based on an audition process.
Schnaufer was one of 10 bassoonists across these 11 states to be accepted into either the orchestra or band, an incredible honor and one of the highest achievements for any high school music student available.
This was the latest in a year of Schnaufer’s accomplishments as a high school bassoonist. He previously attended the New York State Band Director’s Association Honor Band, consisting of students from across the state based on an application and solo festival scores.
Schnaufer spent the weekend in Syracuse rehearsing with Andrew Boysen Jr., conductor and composer at the University of New Hampshire, for the Honor Band concert.
The ensemble performed “Marry Shelley Meets Frankenstein,” a piece inspired by what would happen if Mary Shelley met the monster she created, “Into the Silent Land,” a moving tribute to the lives lost at Sandy Hook Elementary School 10 years ago, and “Phoenix,” a piece composed by Boysen that tells the story of a phoenix nearing the end of its life, bursting into flames and then being reborn.