Salamanca IDA Director retires after 3 decades at city

SALAMANCA — After more than three decades working in the city, Ruthe Riehle has retired as executive director of the Salamanca Industrial Development Agency.
The Portville native has headed the IDA since 2012. She also served as the city’s Section 8 program administrator. Her last day was Dec. 30.
“It’s time to travel. It’s time to enjoy life,” said Riehle, 62, in a recent conversation with the Press. “This COVID kind of makes you wake up. Life is short.”
Riehle was first hired to do Section 8 for the Salamanca Public Housing Agency in December 1989. During her 31 years since, Riehle said she has assisted over 64,000 rental assistance participants in the city.
“Making sure they had decent, safe and sanitary housing to live in and making the landlords make repairs when they didn’t want to,” she explained. “I made sure everybody played by the rules.”
Contrary to what she’s heard, Riehle said Section 8 doesn’t bring impoverished families into the area but rather helps those who are struggling.
“I pride myself for not allowing fraud with the Salamanca Section 8 program and have prosecuted in the past with cases that were severe,” she added.
In 2012, Riehle was promoted to managing director of the IDA, being responsible for managing the rental assistance program, IDA and the SADC.
“My office has been all over,” she recalled. “First it was on Rochester Street, then it’s been in three different offices here at city hall.”
Riehle said the IDA continues to give industrial loans to businesses in the city, and even owns three industrial buildings. She managed the administration of a New York state grant to build two new houses in the city for a first-time homeowner.
During her time as IDA director, the city demolished the Two Eyed Jack building on Main Street and the old machine shop on Broad Street. She said she’s seen the Seneca Nation’s economic footprint in the city grow including the construction of the BINGO hall and casino.
Riehle said the biggest changes in her offices over the years have been the advances in computers and technology with more files and paperwork done online rather than physical paper in file cabinets. “That is so much over my head,” she laughed. “I want the paper in front of me.”
Throughout her years with the city, Riehle has assisted the city clerk’s, city assessor’s and mayor’s offices when needed to assist with staff shortages. She’s also helped reorganize the Salamanca Rail Museum — a building the IDA owns — by hiring a new museum director.
“I’ve done the website for the city, and I manage the Facebook page for the city,” she said. “If something needed to be done, I’d pick it up and do it.”
Riehle has worked under nine different mayors during her career, including the first woman mayor with Rosalyn Hoag and the longest continually serving mayor with Jeffrey Pond.
“During Michael Smith’s four years, he built a team and we got more done in those four years with him and his leadership than I have seen done in the past,” she said. “‘Smitty’ allowed for a lot of dreams.”
Among her recent dreams that came true, Riehle noted the beautification of Main Street with flower gardens and barrels and Rosie’s Rocks, the Flag Pride program to fly American and Seneca Nation flags along the main thoroughfares and, the one she’s most proud of, the Hometown Heroes banner program.
“Along with the American Legion, Shayla Adamic and the Salamanca community, we have sold over 300 banners that hung on most of Salamanca’s streets,” she said.
Riehle said she enjoyed helping low-income families acquire better living conditions, working with the elderly “who were very appreciative” and supplying offices to businesses to help keep them in Salamanca.
Most of all, Riehle said she’s going to miss the people she works with in her office. “After 31 years, they’re my family,” she said. “I’m not looking forward to the goodbyes, but I’m still here for the girls.”
Shayla Adamic has taken over as the Section 8 Program Administrator and Nicole Jimerson is heading the IDA. Riehle said the two will work together as a team to keep both offices running smoothly, but she plans to be available for the next six months as a consultant for the office to help with governmental reports in the spring.
In her new free time, Riehle said she and her husband plan to do some traveling around the country. But she also plans to be here in May to help hang up the Hometown Heroes banners.
“It’s been fun,” she added. “I’m going to miss this place.”
