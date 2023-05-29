SALAMANCA — A parade down one of the city’s busiest streets and a ceremony in the park named for its veterans honored Americans who made the ultimate sacrifices for their country.
Monday’s annual Memorial Day parade departed from Triangle Park at 9:30 a.m., going down Broad Street to Veterans Memorial Park. The parade featured local police and emergency response vehicles, veterans on motorcycles and local residents in classic cars.
Following the parade, veterans, members of the city’s VFW and American Legion posts and over 100 community members assembled at the memorials outside Vets Park for the ceremony that included several speakers, a wreath-laying ceremony, national and patriotic music and a three-volley salute.
Introduced by Dennis Burger, the event’s emcee, guest speakers included Darren Carney-Fisher, American Legion Auxiliary President; Lorraine Martin, VFW Auxiliary President; Spencer Jimmerson, director of the Enchanted Mountains American Legion Riders; Raymond Bartlett; Sons of American Legion Squadron Commander; Tom Percy, American Legion Commander; and Danny Williams, VFW Commander.
The Salamanca High School concert band performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “America the Beautiful” while Jon Wilder played “To the Colors,” “Taps” and “God Bless America” on solo trumpet.
VFW Auxiliary Chaplin Kathi Sarver gave the invocation and John Dennis, American Legion Chaplain, gave the benediction.