SALAMANCA — Tiffany Giannicchi was appointed the new Assistant Superintendent for Academic Services Tuesday by the Salamanca Board of Education during a special meeting.
Giannicchi comes to the district from Pioneer Central School, where she served as an elementary principal for 10 years.
District Superintendent Dr. Mark Beehler said Giannicchi went through a lengthy and rigorous interview process over the past few months.
“There were 13 initial candidates that got narrowed down to a group of six that were interviewed,” he said during Tuesday’s board meeting. “She was consistently the top flyer all the way through this process.”
Beehler said the school board met last week to make the final decision. Giannicchi accepted the offer that evening and has been in constant communication with the district ever since, he added.
“She has a pretty extensive background, particularly in elementary education, which is really going to help us as we begin to focus on our student performance and expectations, particularly in grades Pre-K through 8,” Beehler said.
Although her appointment was approved on Tuesday, Giannicchi’s first official day will be Sept. 26.
The school board also approved Giannicchi’s contract, which goes through June 2025, with a prorated salary of $140,000.
“Once again, we managed to really do a good job finding a hardworking, well-education and dedicated individual who will contribute significantly to the Salamanca Warrior spirit here,” Beehler added. “I’m very excited and looking forward to working with her.”
Giannicchi fills the position previously held by Beehler, who served as assistant superintendent for seven years before his appointment to district superintendent.
Giannicchi and her husband, Tony, superintendent of the Allegany-Limestone Central School District, live in Allegany and have three daughters.