SALAMANCA — Tiffany Giannicchi was appointed the new Assistant Superintendent for Academic Services Tuesday by the Salamanca Board of Education during a special meeting.

Giannicchi comes to the district from Pioneer Central School, where she served as an elementary principal for 10 years.

