SALAMANCA — A new sports team at Salamanca High School is ready for its first competitions. But rather than playing on a court or field, this team’s contests all take place on the computer.
The Salamanca High School Esports team is eagerly looking forward to their first competition in April, and hopefully moving up in the standings in order to compete in a national event.
Members of the team and its managers presented to the Board of Education March 2, explaining to district officials and the community what Esports are and what the team is hoping to accomplish.
Esports is a form of sport competition using video games, often taking the form of organized, multiplayer video game competitions, particularly between professional players, individually or as teams.
“It’s pretty amazing that these kids have this opportunity so far ahead of the game,” said Kim Dry, one of the team’s managers along with Aaron Straus and Justin Schapp. “These kids put in a lot of effort and there are a lot of factors and platforms and behind-the-scenes things to know.”
Dry said the team is 30 members strong and growing fast. She said COVID-19 hasn’t stopped them from moving forward and there are many lessons they’ve learned regarding the crazy speed at which they are developing and moving along.
“Our student officers have a wealth of knowledge and expertise,” she said. “Sometimes it sounds as if they are speaking a different language because of their technical knowledge that they have naturally acquired in this new venture.”
Dry said the school district and Board of Education have been amazing with their support for the students and program that “it is impossible to fail.” She said they also have amazing IT help with Scott Collins and Jake Helie.
“I think once the tournaments start, we as advisors are super optimistic about what you will see coming from our Warrior gamers,” Dry added. “We are beyond excited.”
Dry said Esports has not only gone to the varsity level for high schools but that over 175 colleges and universities are offering scholarships, according to the National Association of Collegiate Esports.
Team Secretary Lauren John said the team can play on several different gaming platforms and types of games, including sports like football and lacrosse. Vice President Quinton Jones said Esports is also focused on learning with help in technology, strategizing, conflict resolution, working as a team and learning from failure and trying again.
“Side by side with the competitive sport, and unique to our programs, the school district secured a non-monetary grant to pay for an IT, skill, training and simulation software that teaches students how to build a gaming PC, which they need for the program, as well other IT skills such as programming switches for networks and building a server,” explained Aaron Straus, team manager. “At the end of the program, students have the opportunity to take a CompTia Industry test in A+ Computers, Network+ and Servers.”
IT legend Connor Klute said the team members have to follow competition responsibilities, such as reviewing the code of conduct, preparing the Esports spaces and communicating with coaches and managers. Cole Johnson, the team’s other IT legend, said there is a lot to Esports outside of playing video games, such as management, journalism and athletic skills to learn.
“It is an industry that is well respected and legit, and on the collegiate level is very competitive,” Klute said. “It’s new and upcoming at the national level and I want Salamanca to be a part of it. As a student, it’s fun, relaxing and it gives us time off and it’s stress free.”
Team marketing manager Aliyah Lee, who designed the team’s logo, said people can follow the team’s events online on Discord and Twitch.
Education officer Keegan Hardy said the team will be competing in a “Rocket League” competition on April 21, and if the team wins, they will level up in the rankings and could compete in a national event against local districts and eventually schools from other states.
“Personally for me, it is fun, not hard on my schedule,” Hardy said. “It’s easy to fit in and pretty good with keeping up. It’s fun after a busy day.”
Salamanca alumnus Nolan Edwards, a professional career gamer since 2018, serves as the school’s “Overwatch” team coach and also spoke during the presentation. Edwards discussed his career in professional gaming and all the opportunities doing Esports after high school can offer.
“Nolan Edwards is an amazing resource for us,” Dry said. “Being an alumni from Salamanca, he has taken a personal interest in helping us and wants us to not only succeed but to thrive.”
Deputy Superintendent Dr. Beehler thanked Edwards for his time and dedication to the team and his alma mater. Beehler noted Esports is a real career and there are also a lot of other careers students can discover from it.
Board member Meghan McCune thanked the students and staff and Edwards for their presentation, adding that Jamestown Community College is considering adding Esports.
Board member Kerry John thanked Schapp for bringing the idea for an Esports team to the board about two years ago, adding that he is excited to see it come to fruition.
“As a first generation gamer with Pong and Atari, I think the opportunity for our students to mix their love of gaming and technology is outstanding,” said Superintendent Robert Breidenstein. “Esports is a booming industry that can lead students into a lucrative job market. Our gamers can find a job in a vocation they love.”
