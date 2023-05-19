SALAMANCA — Springtime is here, and area residents are excited to see what this year’s Salamanca Farmers Market has to offer when it opens for the season Tuesday.
As in the past three years, the market will be located at 768 Broad St. near the Seneca Gaming Bingo Hall.
Vendors will offer an assortment of fruits and vegetables, baked goods, honey, maple syrup, fresh eggs, flowers, plants, soaps, jewelry and a variety of crafts.
Market manager Rachael Ferguson, who co-owns The Mad Crazy Batter bakery in Great Valley with Dawn Rowland, said they will be bringing some new items from their bakery along with a large assortment of various baked goods including homemade, fresh-baked breads, pies, cookies and cinnamon rolls.
“The only new vendors we are looking for right now are a food vendor for lunch and a vendor selling vegetable plants,” she said.
Ferguson said this year’s setup will be much the same as in the past few years and space is limited. She said the tables will be set up on the grass and not in the parking lot because the pavement is way too hot for the vendors on hot days.
“The farmers market is a great place for people to shop local and meet our local farmers,” she said. “Also, it’s nice to meet and shop together in the summer and be out in the fresh air.”
The market runs every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through mid-October, rain or shine, unless the weather is extreme. For more information and updates, call or text (716) 860-8419 or follow “Salamanca Farmers Market” on Facebook.