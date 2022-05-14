Salamanca Farmers Market set for season opening May 24

SALAMANCA — Spring has sprung and area residents are anxious to see what this year’s Salamanca Farmers Market has to offer when it opens for the season May 24 running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through October.
As in the past two years, the market will be located at 768 Broad St. near the Seneca Gaming Bingo Hall. Vendors will offer an assortment of fruits and vegetables, baked goods, honey, maple syrup, fresh eggs, flowers, plants and a variety of crafts.
Market manager Rachael Ferguson said this year’s setup might be a little bit different. She said a meeting with the bingo hall director sometime in the next couple weeks to figure out a nicer setup that would be best for everybody.
“We are excited to have some new vendors this year,” she told the Press. “There will be two new veggie vendors and two new crafts vendors.”
Ferguson, who co-owns The Mad Crazy Batter bakery in Great Valley with Dawn Rowland, said they will be bringing a large assortment of various baked goods from their bakery, including homemade fresh-baked bread.
Ferguson became market manager in 2020, which she said was the hardest year. They were fortunate to be able to have the farmers market open in 2020 and 2021 during the pandemic.
With coronavirus-related safety precautions and procedures in place, the long-running farmers market continued to be open for those two years while many other businesses and events were closed, she noted.
“The farmers market is a great place for people to shop local and meet our local farmers,” she said. “Also, it’s nice to meet and shop together in the summer and be out in the fresh air.”
Ferguson said they are no longer accepting new vendors for the year, but interested vendors can be put on a waiting list. If one backs out in the middle of the season, she bring in someone off the list.
The Salamanca Farmers Market will run every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Oct. 25, rain or shine, unless the weather is extreme.
For more information and updates, call or text (716) 860-8419 or follow “Salamanca Farmers Market” on Facebook.