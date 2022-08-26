Salamanca, Faithkeepers schools gather for Seneca history tour, BBQ

Seneca language teacher Rachel Wolfe (left) talks with Salamanca City Central School District staff and their families at the Faithkeepers School, south of Steamburg, during a Seneca history tour and barbecue last week.

 Photo provided

STEAMBURG — Many teachers and staff in the Salamanca City Central School District have spent the last year learning Onöndowa’ga (Seneca) history and culture.

With the help of the district’s Native American Curriculum team (NACT), they have been actively working to integrate history and culture into their curriculum. But what is often difficult for non-native teachers to do is to feel comfortable using Onöndowa’ga Gawë:nö, the Seneca language.

