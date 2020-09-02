SALAMANCA — For the first time since March, students may be returning to school buildings when classes resume this September.
After a confusing and uncertain summer of preparation, area school districts have developed plans that will care for students’ educational needs whether in the classroom or in front of a computer screen at home.
In Salamanca, the virtual parent forums, faculty forum and three school board meetings during August saw over 800 individuals receive information from the district as well as provide the district with ideas and insights from those who participated, said Superintendent Robert Breidenstein.
“From an engagement perspective, they went better than we could have anticipated,” he said. “They brought forward some things that we had not thought of that were not being discussed at a local, state or national level.”
E-learning for all students began Tuesday, except for grades 4 and 5, which begin Thursday, Breidenstein explained.
The district’s hybrid model, with some students learning from home or in-person on certain days depending on their unique schedule, is set to begin Sept. 14, primarily in the elementary grades, with secondary students remaining in e-learning as the district monitors the virus’s impact.
“We meet daily to make assessments for safety, and we have implemented a substantial and rigorous protocol for safety,” Breidenstein explained. “Our ventilation systems across our campuses are newer, and we’re seeing that our capacity with air handling is well above and beyond what the minimum expectations of what the state has sent out.”
Breidenstein said the district’s plans for food service, transportation and the distribution of electronic devices are set, but they are prepared if any issues do arise.
“We have a plan, we have a backup plan and then we have a backup to the backup plan,” he said. “Our administrators, our supervisors and our teaching staff have been working incredibly hard to make sure we hit the mark for (Tuesday), so we’re very pleased with that.”
At this point, the biggest uncertainties are surrounding extra-curriculars, clubs and athletics, Breidenstein said. He said he anticipates a pause on any co-curricular activities until the state assesses the validity of the reopening plans across the region.
Breidenstein said the district expresses sincere thanks to all the parents and the community members for their patience and working with the district on reopening.
“We’ve adopted the approach: if we get it right, tell us; if we get it wrong, please tell us,” he said. “We appreciate that constant reciprocal communication. That’s what’s going to save us at the end of the day.”
AT ELLICOTTVILLE Central School, the first day for students will be this coming Tuesday, which will include all elementary students returning to classes five days a week while middle and high school students use a hybrid model.
“We’ve purchased over 300 polycarbonate barriers that we’ll mount on the desk with some clips so that provides a barrier,” explained Superintendent Bob Miller. He said students will also be required to wear masks to ensure everyone’s safety in the elementary school.
“Having the barriers is a game-changer for us because it lets us bring all the elementary kids back, and I don’t know if any other schools in the area have looked at the barriers like that,” he added.
In grades 7 through 12, Miller said students will be split on Mondays and Tuesday and then again Thursday and Friday with Wednesday as a flex day for extra help if they missed a day earlier in the week or are struggling.
The plan for meals will see some students eating in the classrooms and others in the cafeteria to make sure they’re spaced out at 6 feet, Miller said. Transporting students could also include double bus runs, which will be new for the district.
“That will continue to be tweaked as we move along,” he said. “The big thing we have to remain flexible at the same time.”
One of the challenges that the district will continue to look at is the remote instruction piece, notably getting electronic devices to the younger grades and providing internet hotspots for students without access at home.
“It’s something we have to work at, and we’re committed to that and we are taking steps,” Miller said.
Miller said the district is thankful to the entire Ellicottville school community for their patience, support and understanding. Over 200 people attended their three virtual community meetings during August, which resulted in answering many questions attendees had or provided the district with suggestions for the reopening process.
“They know we have to make changes, and they’ve done a great job working with the school knowing that it’s a highly changeable situation and it continues to change on a regular basis,” he added.
