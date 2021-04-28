SALAMANCA — The city of Salamanca is eligible for up to $592,562 in local aid from the American Rescue Plan Act, city officials learned Wednesday.
The Common Council authorized acceptance of the funds during its regular meeting. Half of the funds, roughly $296,000, will be available this year with the other half available for the 2022 fiscal year.
Grant administrator Sandi Brundage said the city has completed the preliminary paperwork needed to qualify for the funding, which is expected to be released 45 days after the application submission March 17.
“The mayor will get an email once we know we can collect it, and we have the paperwork in place to just go and grab it,” she added.
Mayor Sandra Magiera said information about the funding was originally sent to the previous mayor’s email but was eventually forwarded to Brundage from a local town supervisor before being submitted.
“There was information we needed to do and we didn’t know that to get this money, so I thank the guy who told us we weren’t on the list,” Magiera explained.
The funding can be used in several areas of the city, including water, sewer and broadband infrastructure, Brundage said. The funds cannot be used for pensions, premiums or payroll, she added.
“I think once we get it, you guys are going to have to decide, and it might be harder once you have the funds to figure out how to spend it,” she told the council. “Every department could say they need all that money.”
Council member Janet Koch (D-Ward 5) said a city department had already expressed interest in the funds.
The council also authorized applying for Cattaraugus County Department of Public Works funds to install ADA compliant boat launches at two sites in the city. Brundage said the funds would also be used to add gravel to one of the sites.
“I did talk to the school and got their numbers on the number of people who are taught water safety, kayaking, canoeing, etc.,” she said. “We need to gather that data as well.”
The city was recently awarded funding from Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation to install two boat launches at the dirt launch site off Race Street east of the Main Street bridge and off Front Avenue near the school district’s Iroquois Drive campus.
Brundage said the Department of Public Works would be responsible for maintaining the conditions around the sites. She said the ramps would be taken out of the water and stored during the winter months.