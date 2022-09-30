Salamanca educator selected for state career tech fellowship

STEM Coordinator Aaron Straus (right) has been selected for the New York State Association for Career and Technical Education Fellowship Program. Straus demos the “Project SAMI” program with Seneca Nation Director of Education Nancy Williams at the 2021 Falling Leaves Festival.

SALAMANCA — Salamanca educator Aaron Straus has been selected as a New York State Association for Career and Technical Education fellow, a program supporting high school teachers in leadership positions.

Established in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, the NYSACTE Fellowship Program aims to increase understanding, communication and cooperation between the legislative and executive branches of the state government and the Career and Technical Education (CTE) community.

