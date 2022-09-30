Salamanca educator selected for state career tech fellowship

SALAMANCA — Salamanca educator Aaron Straus has been selected as a New York State Association for Career and Technical Education fellow, a program supporting high school teachers in leadership positions.
Established in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, the NYSACTE Fellowship Program aims to increase understanding, communication and cooperation between the legislative and executive branches of the state government and the Career and Technical Education (CTE) community.
Only 10 teachers are designated for the program each calendar year. Straus is the only Southern Tier educator chosen to receive the fellowship.
Paula Boughton, who serves as the coordinator of the coalition, said NYSACTE fellows have the unique opportunity to explore the various CTE delivery models within the state and become more involved in CTE professional organizations at the state level.
“Selection is a testament to their dedication, commitment and passion for career and technical education,” she said.
During the program, participants engage in monthly Zoom meetings and complete a series of tasks/assignments throughout the fellowship year. In addition to coaching and mentoring, fellows deepen their field of knowledge and critically examine leadership practices to improve their program instruction.
“I am simultaneously humbled, intimidated and enthusiastic about securing a seat in this wonderful fellowship aggregate,” Straus said. “I look forward to the challenges and growth opportunity this program brings.”
Straus has served in education for 13 years, including five in the Salamanca City Central School District, where he brought close to $800,000 of cumulative funding, program recognition and a multitude of specialized technical education programs to this district for students.
“My late mother, who was also an educator, always said to me, ‘Whatever you do, work at it with all your heart and not merely for the supervisors you work for,’” he recalled. “When I look at the future and outline program goals for Salamanca, including the concluding goods and chattels of the NYSACTE fellowship, I keep this nugget of wisdom close to heart.”
The NYSACTE fellowship is only one of many initiatives Straus has pursued to bolster Technical Education at Salamanca Schools. In October 2017, a group of teachers, spearheaded by Straus, helped the district design the layout and philosophy of the high school’s award-winning STEAM program building, modeled after a manufacturing firm’s processes.
Straus worked with colleagues the following summer to start a science and technology summer school, STEAM Camp, which focused on enrichment skill development rather than credit recovery. The WNY STEM Hub recognized the summer school program for its STEM Sustainability programming.
In 2018, Aaron was named a recipient of the Margaret Ashida STEM Leadership Award for his pre-Salamanca work with STEM curriculum and Salamanca program development. That same year, he joined a cohort of Southern Tier “Designed Leaders,” an academic fellowship that trains high potential leaders tapped by their direct supervisors and endorsed by their superintendents, to complete a graduate school and district leadership program at the University of Rochester.
In January 2020, the Salamanca school district was named a national school of STEM Excellence at the International Future of Education Technology Conference in Miami, Fla. The school’s Robotics, Nanoline and Odyssey of the Mind teams went to state and national competitions, where they took home several awards.
Later that December, Straus was honored with the 2020 Outstanding Leader Award from the NYSCATE Conference, which identifies educators from across the state who have significantly impacted their students in K-12 public schools where technology integration can be transformative.
In 2021, the school’s Technical STEAM Center was recognized as a Champion of Change by the state School Board Association and the International Technology and Engineering Educators Association (ITEEA) as a STEM School of Excellence.
That same year, his department launched Project SAMI, a comprehensive distance-learning STEM program where students may study one of eight “high-impact, college majors” in drone inspections, engineering technology and cybersecurity.
Recently, the Seneca Nation of Indians, in partnership with the district, was awarded a $425,000 federal Career and Technical Education grant to open the Project SAMI program up to indigenous students throughout the region.
“The new distance learning initiative is designed to bridge the gap between K-12 education, college coursework and job readiness so that students can be more prepared to enter jobs once finished with high school,” said Straus. “I hope to further strengthen this program through what I learn at NYSACTE fellowship.”
For more information on the Association for Career and Technical Education (NYSACTE) and learning opportunities, visit acteonline.org.