SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Drama Club will present three performances of Disney’s “Moana JR.” in the high school auditorium this weekend.
The 60-minute musical adventure, designed for middle school-aged performers, is based on the 2016 animated Disney film “Moana.”
The drama club cast includes 40 students led by director Eric J. Kemnitzer, Marra Stokes, Daryl Warren, Nicole Bednez, Brooke Skiba and Alan Terhune.
“The students, set builders and fellow directors are absolutely thrilled to be putting this production of ‘Moana JR.’ together. This is going to be a fun experience for all,” Kemnitzer said. “This is our second production this school year and the cast and crew look forward to showcasing their talents for you.”
This thrilling and heartwarming stage adaptation of the coming-of-age tale of Moana sees her set sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. She and the demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as she learns to harness the power that lies within.
Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favorite songs by Tony, Grammy, Emmy and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i and Mark Mancina such as “How Far I’ll Go,” “Shiny” and “You’re Welcome.” With its empowering message of bravery, “Moana JR.” will awaken your inner hero.
Performances will be at 7 p.m. Friday, April 21 and Saturday, April 22, and 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students. There are also ticket packs available that include a Moana t-shirt, Hei-Hei Chicken Dinners and extras for your theater experience.
For more information, email Kemnitzer at ekemnitzer@salamancany.org or Stokes at mstokes@salamancany.org. Put “Show Tickets” in the subject line.
Disney’s “Moana JR.” is presented through special arrangement with all materials provided by Music Theatre International. For more information, visit disneymusicals.com.