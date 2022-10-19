SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Department of Public Works will begin picking up leaves in the city wards on Monday, Oct. 31.
DPW Superintendent Rob Carpenter told the Common Council Wednesday that a crew recently began picking up some leaf piles to stay on top of it.
“The leaves are falling early this year,” he said.
Leaf collection will be conducted one time only on the dates listed below.
• Ward 1: Monday, Oct. 31 through Wednesday, Nov. 2.
• Ward 2: Thursday, Nov. 3 through Monday, Nov. 7.
• Ward 3: Tuesday, Nov. 8 through Thursday, Nov. 10.
• Ward 4: Monday, Nov. 14 through Wednesday, Nov. 16.
• Ward 5: Thursday, Nov. 17 through Monday, Nov. 21.
City officials ask residents in all wards to rake leaves to the curbside — not into the road.
By keeping piles out of the roads, storm drains will not plug as quickly and young children will not be tempted to play out in the streets.
“I’m running the sweeper as well along the curbs to keep up with the leaves and keep them off the drains,” Carpenter said.
Officials also ask to not mix garbage, sticks, branches or pumpkins in with leaf piles as they clog the hose on the leaf machine and will not be picked up.
After the dates listed above, residents must put leaves inside clear yard bags or they will not be picked up.
For more information, call the DPW at 945-4680.