Salamanca DPW prepping for annual leaf pick-up weeks

Salamanca residents are encouraged to begin raking their leaves to the curbside in anticipation of the Department of Public Works coming around to collect them for the annual leaf pick-up weeks.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Department of Public Works will begin picking up leaves in the city wards on Monday, Oct. 31.

DPW Superintendent Rob Carpenter told the Common Council Wednesday that a crew recently began picking up some leaf piles to stay on top of it.

