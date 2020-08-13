SALAMANCA — The Salamanca City Central School District said Wednesday that the district had indeed submitted reopening plans for the upcoming school year on time, contrary to reports by the state Monday that Salamanca was among four Cattaraugus County school districts that hadn’t done as directed.
“It was really much ado about nothing,” said Robert Breidenstein, district superintendent. “The solution was quite literally a point and a click.”
Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday that 107 New York state districts had not submitted a plan for in-person learning. The three other county school districts listed by the state for not responding to the directive are Franklinville, Portville and West Valley. Cuomo had stated that districts that don’t submit a plan by this Friday can’t open.
Breidenstein said the district had submitted its proposed plan to the State Education Department before the July 31 deadline. However, Salamanca and over a hundred other districts were told they did not submit the same plan to the State Department of Health.
“That was a redundancy that about 20 percent of school districts missed,” he explained. “The guidance obviously wasn’t clear if 20 percent of other districts did the exact same thing.”
Breidenstein criticized the decision by state officials to publicly call-out the alleged tardy districts when an intermediate step by the state to make districts aware of the simple solution could have been done instead.
According to Breidenstein, all of the listed districts did submit their plans to the State Education Department, while several others that also submitted plans to the Department of Health were still on the list.
“We were just as surprised as everyone else that there was a communication issue,” he added. “I would hope during a pandemic that there is a little better communication from state entity to state entity before they create an unnecessary media concern.”
The Salamanca school district also announced Wednesday that it will host three public Zoom sessions for parents and staff regarding the reopening of schools.
All parents and staff will receive an invitation to attend these meetings via email, text and robocall. Parents and staff are asked to ensure their username is their full name when joining the Zoom sessions.
Sessions will be held Thursday at 1 p.m., Monday at 4 p.m. and Wednesday at 7 p.m.
Parents and staff are asked to check their email and refer to the district website www.salamancany.org/2020-reopen to find the links for each meeting.
Any parent who has not received an email, robo call or text is asked to email communications@salamancany.org to have their email and phone number updated in the district’s student management system.