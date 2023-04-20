SALAMANCA — The New York Board of Regents Tuesday officially banned all uses of images and names for public school mascots related to indigenous people.
However, state Education Department policy could allow districts to keep their nicknames or mascots if they receive approval from a specific indigenous group.
That’s the path the Salamanca City Central School District could potentially use to keep its “Warriors” name and its logo of a Seneca male.
“We believe that our logo should be exempt from the state regulation because it is a historically accurate depiction of the community that we serve,” said Dr. Mark Beehler, district superintendent.
Most of the Salamanca school district lies within the Allegany Territory of the Seneca Nation. At least 30% of Salamanca students identify as Native American, with one recent poll at 38%.
Many athletics teams in Salamanca have a large number of Seneca students on their rosters, with some teams, such as boys and girls lacrosse, consisting mostly of Seneca players.
The Regents board voted unanimously on the decision without discussion. The proposal was announced by the state Education Department in November, and education officials have been urging school boards to begin the process to change mascot images and names ever since.
In a statement Wednesday, Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr. said respect for Native peoples and their history should always be the expectation, not the exception.
“We believe the state’s provision for agreements between school districts and Native nations should be rare and limited, rather than an open invitation for districts to go ‘approval shopping’ among Native nations,” Armstrong said. “The Seneca Nation will carefully consider how that standard may potentially apply within our community.”
Beehler said the district supports the state Education Department’s decision and new regulation to remove names and imagery from school districts, especially when used in a stereotypical or negative manner.
“We have gone through a rather extensive process of working with the community, reviewing research and working with our student body,” he said. “The vast majority of comments and support has been to stay the Warriors and to keep our logo.”
Although nearly all feedback has been consistently supportive, Beehler said there have been a couple of outliers. In those cases, he said the district looked to see if there was substantive reasoning behind that position that would cause school officials to change their minds.
At next Tuesday’s Salamanca board of education meeting, feedback received during a series of public forums on the issue held over the winter will be presented to the school board, Beehler said. The district will then make the determination as to what the next step will be.
Some districts have already replaced their mascots, including Glens Falls, which replaced its “Indians” mascot with the “Black Bears” earlier this month. Corinth also replaced its “Tomahawks” with “River Hawks.”
At Waterford-Halfmoon, where students are the “Fordians” in reference to the town of Waterford, the school board voted to remove the indigenous head images used throughout the district. The new turf field and new athletic uniforms already have a WH as the new image.
However, many school officials, including Salamanca, said they would wait until the proposal was officially approved by the Board of Regents, and pressed for details on whether they could keep names with slight changes, such as keeping “Raiders” or “Warriors” but dropping images of indigenous people.
“We have wholeheartedly worked, and will continue to work, with the Seneca Nation, and will continue to communicate as we go through this process,” Beehler said.
The “Warriors” name has been used by Salamanca High School since at least the 1930s, with the name used several times in a 1937 yearbook.
The current logo of a Seneca male came into use about 50 years ago as a redesign by well-known Seneca artist Carson Waterman of a similar logo that wasn’t accurate in its depiction. A similar but less-accurate logo prior to the change in 1978 featured a headdress more indicative of Indigenous people in the West.
The district’s logo and identity was reaffirmed in 2001 when a similar statement made by the state Education Department required districts to decide whether to change when an initial ban on utilizing Native American name and imagery was implemented.