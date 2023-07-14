SALAMANCA — The Common Council declined a $3 per hour wage increase for all full-time and part-time non-union city employees in a 4-1 vote Wednesday.
With plans to negotiate a new contract for the non-union employees, a majority of the council expressed their desire to hold off on the wage increases. The lone council member to vote in favor of it was Janet Koch, D-Ward 5, who sponsored the resolution.
“The non-union employees have always followed the (Department of Public Works) contract. The DPW contract was approved by us, but the non-union employees didn’t get their raise,” she said. “Past practice is the non-union has always followed the DPW.”
Mayor Sandra Magiera said the last time any resolution was passed regarding the non-union employees receiving raises was in 1971, but it was not detailed on benefits other than a 2% cost of living increase. The city attorney recommends the council rescind the resolution and work on the new non-union agreement, she said.
“Some of the non-union workers just go by just the raise the DPW gets,” the mayor said. “Other non-union workers say they get all these benefits that the DPW gets, but that’s not the way it reads.”
Councilman Mike Reed, I-Ward 4, said he is not opposed to giving the non-union employees their raise, but wants to see the “past practice stuff” stopped in favor of a new agreement that spells out the understanding for wage increases and benefits.
“Union contract, non-union contract, everything needs to be in black-and-white,” he added.
Koch said she thinks the entire city staff is entitled to a wage increase, especially after both the DPW and police departments received the raises in their recent contracts.
“I don’t think it’s fair two of the entities get it but the other ones don’t,” she added.
The city has about 20 non-union employees on the payroll, primarily at the youth bureau and in the city hall offices. Youth Bureau Director Sandi Brundage said the initial agreement was put into effect because the individual non-union workers didn’t have the same bargaining leverage that the departments with unions did. The goal was to avoid having the non-union employees coming back to the council each year to fight for their raises and/or benefits.
“I think there’s two issues. One is that there has been a precedent set, but the other is you’re talking about employee retention now,” Brundage said. “I understand and respect everybody’s opinion, but I need you to think about that when making decisions for 20 people, and it’s most of the people in this building and my building.”
Councilman Barry Smith, R-Ward 3, said he would like to see a financial breakdown on what the raises and benefits under a new agreement looks like before making a decision. He said he made his decision on the DPW and police after reviewing all the numbers and hadn’t been able to review what info was provided to the council.
Koch said she agreed with Reed that the past practice of giving the non-union employees the same raise as the DPW needed to stop, but asked that they OK the expected raises now since the new agreement hasn’t been finalized.
“We keep saying we have money in the budget. Let’s help the employees out,” she said.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the council accepted a $68,425.50 bid from ASAP Glass of Olean for the replacement of 57 windows at the city municipal building as well as the $20,430 bid from Plyler Entry Systems of Jamestown for the replacement of five overhead garage doors and openers at the back of the city municipal building.
The council also accepted the proposal from Wendel of Williamsville for professional services associated with the US Department of Energy Grant for the Municipal Building Window and Door Replacement Energy Assessment for a few of $8,000.
The annual renewal between the state Unified Court System and the city for interior cleaning and minor repairs as well as preventative building and property maintenance services was also approved.
The council also accepted an agreement with Vector Solutions of Tampa, Fla, for TargetSolutions Learning, Vector Scheduling computer software for time and attendance for the fire department in the amount of $2,624.
A public hearing was scheduled for July 26 for the proposal of a Local Government Efficiency Grant/NYS Consolidated Funding Application to replace the existing fuel tanks and fuel track system at the Department of Public Works.