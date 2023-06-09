Salamanca council seeking State Park Ave. property developers

SALAMANCA — The Common Council is again seeking interested developers for the 200-plus acres of undeveloped city-owned land on State Park Avenue.
Members of the council and Mayor Sandra Magiera met with officials from consulting firm Barton & Loguidice Thursday to discuss ideas and options for turning the several plots of land south of Interstate 86 into viable revenue for the city and boosting the local economy.
“I would like to see something up there that would bring a tax base to the city,” the mayor said. “That’s what it was purchased for in 2009 and no one’s ever done anything with it. We, as a council and mayor, thought this might be the time to decide what we do with the land.”
Magiera said investors have come to the city with ideas for the land since it was purchased over a decade ago, but no other progress has been made after those initial presentations. Recommendations have ranged from a water park and hotel to a Walmart and shopping plaza.
In order to get the property ready to either lease or sell, Ken Knutsen, Senior Vice President with Barton & Loguidice, said the process starts with looking at the properties logistics — zoning, utilities, environmental impact, land use, soil studies, accessibilities and transportation — and figure out what can be developed on which portions of the 200-plus acres.
“The more you can take off the table and have that done to show Mr. Developer, ‘We have this shovel-ready site. All you need to do is connect to our upgraded sewer and whatnot,’ the easier it’s going to be to have somebody commit and stay committed,” he explained.
Following a map review, Knutsen said the property has some limitations due to the overhead power lines near the expressway, an underground gas main that passes through the property, the historic floodplain from Titus Run, a street that couldn’t handle heavy traffic and the water and sewer lines ending at the city line. Some of the parcels lie in the town of Salamanca and could be annexed if development where to get underway and the city wanted to collect the taxes.
The council discussed several other ideas for the land’s use with Knutsen and Nicole Cleary, managing landscape architect with Barton & Loguidice, including an affordable housing neighborhood, an RV and campground, retail space for restaurants, shopping and entertainment or parks and recreation space.
The other option would be selling the properties without doing anything.
“It’s 14 years later and we’re putting money down the drain and nothing is happening,” said Councilwoman Janet Koch. “I would love to see the income come in, but in reality is it really going to happen?”
Magiera said, “Selling the land would be a one-time thing to help the city, but it wouldn’t be a long-term answer.”
With space for development by the Seneca Nation on either side of the casino just west of the State Park Avenue properties, Knutsen suggested the council set up a meeting with the Nation to see if the two entities could work together on potential projects and streamline which options the city could pursue.
Additionally, with Allegany State Park just south of the city, pursuing projects that might attract or be beneficial to campers or park patrons was also suggested, such as working out accessibility to the park with the state via the road.
Knutsen said the council has three possible routes to take moving forward — sell the property as-is, invest in infrastructure and sell the property at shovel-ready for development or invest in infrastructure and lease the land to developers. If the city installs the utility hook-ups to either sell or lease to developers, the plan would also include annexing parcels from the town.
For more information, call the mayor’s office at (716) 945-3110.