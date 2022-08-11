SALAMANCA — The use of $277,025 in American Rescue Plan Act funds expected to come to the city this summer has been decided by the Common Council.
At its regular meeting Wednesday, the council authorized appropriating funds to the police, fire and public works departments and the Board of Public Utilities for various projects and equipment purchases that fall under the funding parameters.
The 2022 funds can be spent on infrastructure, broadband access, water/sewer projects and first responder purchases.
“What we tried to do is divvy it up between the major departments because everybody is always asking for grants for things that they need,” explained Sandi Brundage, grant administrator.
For the police department, $72,640 has been allocated for a radio communication system from Eagle Radio Technologies of Falconer.
For the fire department, $10,400 has been allocated for multi-threat vests for the firefighters, such as punctures. Mayor Sandra Magiera said other fire departments in the area getting the vests, adding that the firefighters said there might be safety issues that come up.
For the public works department, funds will be allocated to complete the Mount View Hill project, which had cost $24,300 so far. The project removed an old wall and part of the hill atop Main Street and connects East State and West State streets in order to widen the roadway. A new wall and drainage system were put in to help stop water from running across the road and freezing during the winter months.
The remaining funds, estimated to be about $160,000, would go toward the Board of Public Utilities sewer pump station project. Although the remaining funds wouldn’t cover the entire $212,000 cost, council member Paul Myers (D-Ward 4) said it would be enough for the BPU to pay the remaining $62,000 out of savings and not have to bond for a large portion of the project costs.
“We want to make sure we get the sewage pumps taken care of sooner or later,” Brundage said. “Obviously, we don’t want to have an issue with sewage in the city.”
Myers noted the city only has one functioning sewage pump at the moment. BPU General Manager Dennis Hensel said if it were to stop, they’d have to use the old diesel pump but it wouldn’t be able to handle all the city’s sewage.
Council member Janet Koch (D-Ward 5) said she initially suggested using some of the funds to begin installing infrastructure at the city-owned property off State Park Avenue that has been looking for a large-scale investor for over a decade, but agrees more with the proposed uses.
“I’d rather have the safety right now and worry about that later,” she added.
The city previously received $275,898.38 from the ARP Act in 2021. Those funds were spent on premium pay for city employees as well as revenue loss in the public utilities and clerk’s offices, general revenue loss and infrastructure projects.
The city also budgeted funds to cover several grants that the city has received as the city’s matching portions for the grants. Additionally, the Board of Public Utilities has been working with Armstrong Communications, helping to install broadband access and distribution, which is also an allowed expense.