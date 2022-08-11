Salamanca Municipal Building

City of Salamanca Municipal Center on Wildwood Avenue.

 OTH file photo

SALAMANCA — The use of $277,025 in American Rescue Plan Act funds expected to come to the city this summer has been decided by the Common Council.

At its regular meeting Wednesday, the council authorized appropriating funds to the police, fire and public works departments and the Board of Public Utilities for various projects and equipment purchases that fall under the funding parameters.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social