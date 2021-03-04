SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Common Council is hoping to see an additional $40,000 coming into the city revenues after giving the OK to pursue to grant program opportunities.
The council authorized an application for the 2020 Consolidation Funding under the EFC/DEC Engineering Planning grant program for the city’s Inflow and Infiltration Evaluation for $30,000 with the city to match funds of $6,000.
Grant administrator Sandi Brundage said this grant is part of the next step in the Board of Public Utilities’ project to replace several areas in the city water plant’s pumping system and hopefully score a million-dollar grant to assist in the project’s costs.
“This is one of those grants that you do this step to get to the next step to get to the actual reconstruction of the infrastructure,” she said.
BPU General Manager Dennis Hensel and Justin Chudy, water department supervisor, noted several areas in the city where there are issues, Brundage said.
“Once we maybe get this money and have that study done, the next process would be, once it’s construction season again, I’m assuming next year we would actually try to rectify these situations,” she added.
Hensel said that since the project has to do with the BPU and the Department of Public Works that the $6,000 matching funds could be split between the BPU and city for $3,000 each.
The council also authorized the memorandum of understanding between the city and the Council on Addiction Recovery Services, Inc. (CAReS) beginning March 1 and ending Oct. 30 for a Drug Free Communities Grant in the amount of $10,000.
Brundage said the city has been discussing different ways of increasing revenues, and this grant was an option for the city after she spoke with CAReS officials.
“One of the ways in which we think this grant might work is increased bike patrols,” she said. “We started the bike patrol last year and we think it would be a really good add to what we’re already doing.”
Last fall, a Salamanca police officer and a Seneca Nation marshal began riding bikes throughout the city and along the Pennsy Trail as a way to increase patrols in areas not accessible by a vehicle and to help law enforcement become more visible in the community.
“We probably need to, at some point, look at our road patrols,” Brundage added. “But $10,000 between March and October, I think is a nice shot in the arm for the police department.”