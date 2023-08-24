SALAMANCA — No one from the public attended the Common Council’s regular meeting on Wednesday, the last one of the quieter summer months often filled with routine business.
The council approved three new hires and two position changes, including three in the police department.
Zach Petrichko, of Salamanca, resigned as a full-time police sergeant after taking a new position elsewhere but was appointed as a part-time officer effective Aug. 1, in accordance with the current union contract.
William Hunt, of Salamanca, was appointed a full-time provisional police sergeant effective Aug. 16, in accordance with the current union contract, with eight to 26 weeks probation.
Ronald Brown Jr., of Salamanca, was appointed a full-time police dispatcher effective Sept. 2, in accordance with the current police union contract. The council also authorized advertising for a part-time police dispatcher.
Angelina Cogley, of Salamanca, was appointed as a part-time dog caretaker for up to 20 hours per week effective Aug. 18 with the requirement of receiving the rabies pre-exposure vaccination.
Julia Wass was also appointed as a provisional full-time senior account clerk typist contingent upon taking the senior account clerk typist test and being reachable, effective Aug. 26.
The council unanimously adopted Ordinance No. 2 for 2023 to amend the city’s municipal code designating “no parking” on the south side of Front Avenue from its intersection with Sycamore Avenue to a point 210 west of that corner. It was noted that the homes in that section have driveways for off-road parking.
The council also approved the annual renewal agreement between the state Unified Court System and the city for a period commencing April 1 and ending March 31, 2024, for the reimbursement for court security.
The council authorized the Salamanca City Central School District Girls Varsity Soccer Club to hold a fundraiser Friday, Aug. 25 at the intersection of Broad and Eagle streets.
The council also authorized a local law to amend the city charter in order to remove nearly all of Section 11 with the sole addition, “All department heads must be residents of the City of Salamanca unless such requirement is waived by the Common Council.”
The next regular council meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13 in the courtroom at the city municipal building.