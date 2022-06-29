SALAMANCA — The Common Council authorized pursuing nearly $304,000 in bonding for equipment purchases for the Board of Public Utilities during its regular meeting on June 22.
The council authorized bonding $250,000 for funds to cover the replacement of two wastewater sewer pumps. At its June 14 meeting, the BPU accepted the bid of $212,117 from Fluid Kinetics Inc., of Orchard Park, for two new main pumps, drivers and the pumps’ installation for the Front Avenue sewer pump station.
Council member Paul Myers, D-Ward 4, said the department is down to one working pump and is in need of replacements.
BPU General Manager Dennis Hensel said preliminary quotes for the pumps came in at a low of $212,000 and a high of $431,000. The BPU is asking for a $250,000 bond in case the bids for the pumps come back higher than anticipated.
“I don’t expect the pumps to be $250,000,” Hensel said. “I just want to cover it in case, based on the two quotes we had already received. They were wildly different.”
The council also authorized pursuing bonding for funds to cover the $53,910 cost to purchase meter testing equipment. The BPU accepted the quote of Radian Research Inc., of Lafayette, Ind., for $53,910.
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the council approved the reimbursement of various city clean-up fees to participants who were covered by donations by a 3-2 margin.
Council member Barry Smith, I-Ward 3, said the first year of the donation program was wildly successful and with eight people donating $1,920 in funds that helped cover 49 fees.
“As we talked about the program, the people who are getting the money that came in was confidential and the people who were given is confidential because we don’t want to embarrass people,” Smith said. “It’s a big confidence booster for the city that we still care and we’re looking out for our neighbors to help clean up.”
Council members Janet Koch, D-Ward 5, and Myers voted against the resolution because some of the people who were reimbursed are business owners who should have been able to afford the $40 fee.
“I’m wondering if we should have had a decision on that,” Koch said. “I’m wondering if there’s other people out there who could use it besides them.”
Smith said he, Mayor Sandra Magiera, grant administrator Sandi Brundage and city clerk Tracy Chamberlain discussed it and decided the participants who would receive reimbursements were acceptable.
“We don’t know their personal situations or what’s going on in their lives. That was something widely talked about,” he said. “We have talked about doing a different format next year on how we could pick the people. This was just the first time this year. Any suggestions or ideas, we’re open to it.”
“I voted no because of the names I know (on the list) personally,” Myers said. “I commend you for the process you and Sandi did. You did a good job. It’s a good idea. Just not some of the selections on here.”
“I think it was a learning process, and next year you can do it differently,” said council member John “Jack” Hill, D-Ward 1. “This year you did what you wanted to do and got some garbage cleaned out of the city.”