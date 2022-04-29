SALAMANCA — The hope for a new backup generator for the Salamanca Department of Public Works garage and fuel pumps is one step closer to realty following action by the Common Council Wednesday.
Council members approved submitting a Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) Hazard Mitigation Grant Program application for $135,000 in federal funds and $15,000 city match funds to install the emergency backup generator for the DPW in the event of a power outage.
“This one of two grants that we’ll be writing for emergency backup generators,” said Sandi Brundage, grant administrator. “It started out as a 75-25 match, and they just recently moved it to a 90 percent-10 percent match.”
Brundage said she a second grant application for an emergency backup generator will likely be presented at the council’s May 11 meeting.
The council also approved appointment of personnel for the summer playground and Arts Alive programs from the 2022 season, running June 27 to Aug. 19.
Brundage, who is also Youth Bureau Director, received 22 applicants, including nine who applied for the first time.
“I want to thank Sandi Brunage for doing an amazing job picking these kids every year,” said council member Barry Smith, I-Ward 3, who serves as chair of the recreation commission. “We talked about it in our meeting, and as soon as we got the list, we said, ‘Yep.’”
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the council accepted the low bid of Beichner Waste Services, Inc. of Sinclairville for $225 per ton, $40 per freon item and $20 per television/computer for pickup during annual cleanup days June 13-17.
Debris is required to be on the curb by Monday, June 13, but may not be placed before Wednesday, June 8.
In order for debris to be collected from a property, a $40 per household fee — including per apartment for apartment owners — must be paid to the city.
Interested residents should submit payment, along with property address, to the city comptroller, 225 Wildwood Ave., Salamanca, NY, by 4 p.m. Thursday, June 9.
The council also authorized the purchase of a new Stepp SPHD 2.0 hot box pothole patcher with optional compactor platform for $46,568 from Syncon Equipment Inc., of Rush.
City comptroller Kathi Sarver said the council approved about $44,728 to purchase the patcher, but DPW Superintendent Rob Carpenter received permission from the council members for the additional funds to buy one with the extra platform that was not on the original one he looked at.
“It was the only one on the lot, and we would have had to wait for them to build another one,” Mayor Sandra Magiera explained.
“This way they can use it this summer,” added council member Janet Koch, D-Ward 5.