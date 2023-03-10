SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Common Council Wednesday gave its approval to apply for grant that could fund the creation of three new firefighter positions.

The Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant would be used to provide a much-needed boost to public safety in struggling communities like Salamanca, said Sandi Brundage, grant administrator.

(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)

