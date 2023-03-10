SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Common Council Wednesday gave its approval to apply for grant that could fund the creation of three new firefighter positions.
The Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant would be used to provide a much-needed boost to public safety in struggling communities like Salamanca, said Sandi Brundage, grant administrator.
“They have to be new hires,” she said. “It’s not for retention, it’s not for recruitment and it’s not for re-hire of anybody layed off.”
City clerk Tracy Chamerlain noted the grant would cover the firefighter positions for three years with no cost share to the city, a change from previous years where a municipality would have to providing matching funds. However, the city would also need to commit to employing the firefighters for five years, meaning salaries would come from the city budget the final two years.
Brundage said the salaries for three firefighters and benefits for the first three years amounts to about $790,000 that the city would save.
“The city, every quarter or whatever it is, would get reimbursed for those salaries,” she added.
Brundage said one of the goals of the grant is to reduce response time and have adequate staffing in the firehall every day.
“Instead of looking at overtime issues and fatigue and injury, you want to have enough to cover what you need to cover,” she said.
The council also authorized the Miracle Recreation Equipment Company to install the new playground equipment at the Elm Street and Pine Street playgrounds at $5,100 per playground.
A community build was originally planned to install the equipment with Miracle Recreation supervising at $4,900, Brundage said. After speaking with city officials, she said they decided it would be best to have just Miracle Recreation do the install.
“It’s getting harder to get that community build together, especially for two playgrounds within one month,” she said. “Once we get the rest of the equipment pulled from Pine, they’re going to come in and put it in the ground for us.”
Brundage said the playgrounds cost about $77,000 and would come out of the current budget.
ALSO OF NOTE, the council authorized advertising for bids on the mowing and trimming of the Wildwood Cemetery for 2023.
Work must be done two or three times before Memorial Day and every two weeks until the season is over, usually in September. Work also requires cleaning the grass off grave markers.
