SALAMANCA — Long overdue renovations and an addition to the police station section of the Salamanca Municipal Building received approval by the Common Council on Aug. 31 with a total $966,804 price tag.
A $500,000 Community Development Block Grant will go toward a majority of the project with the city making up much of the difference.
“It almost ends up being a matching grant, which we didn’t plan on but that’s what it figures out to be,” said Mayor Sandra Magiera. “There is a fund that we could possibly use to help the other portion of this project.”
The resolution accepted the bids of Dynasty Construction of Corry, Pa., for general construction of $512,786, mechanical work for $46,800 and plumbing work for $37,768 as well as from Ahlstrom Schaeffer Electric of Jamestown for electric work at $48,975. A 10% contingency was also included for a total base bid of $711,029 and an alternate for $255,775.
The police department had been looking into upgrading the station for several years. Initial engineering renderings include building a new garage with more space and renovating the old garage area into more office and storage space.
The new garage would include a roughly 40-by-26-foot space as well as a 10-by-6-foot room for dog control. Three 9-by-14-foot rooms adjacent to the back of the garage would connect to a 5-foot-wide hallway built along the front of the current garage space.
In the current garage space, three offices between 17-by-11 and 17-by-14 feet would be built. A 4-foot-wide hallway would be built between the current station and the new and existing garage spaces.
Nearly a year ago, the council accepted the $500,000 CDBG to upgrade the interior of the police headquarters as well as build the roughly 2,000-square-foot addition.
Grant administrator Sandi Brundage said the funding is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. She said the CARES funds can be used for the project because it would help make the building safer and more secure in the event of another pandemic.
“We have about $412,000 left,” Brundage said Aug. 31. “As you’ve heard, costs are going up, so to complete the renovations that we want to have, it’s going to cost us a little more than we anticipated.”
Council member Janet Koch asked the mayor if the fund used to cover the rest of the cost would be depleted if they used it. Magiera said it would not.
“As long as we have it, I’d like to see us do this and get this project done,” said council member John “Jack” Hill. “We’ve been working on this a couple years now, so I think it’s time.”
Brundage said the project has an aggressive timeframe for construction, so as soon as the bids were awarded the contractors will “hit the ground running.”
“I think it’s in the best interest of the P.D.,” she added.
“I don’t think we should do half a project and leave it half finished,” added the mayor. “There is funding out there that we can use, and there would still leave plenty if we needed it for something else.”
Koch agreed, saying they shouldn’t turn down the $500,000 if it will help finish the project. She said if the council doesn’t act on it now, it might be pushed off for several years.
“And 10 years from now we might be paying twice as much,” she added.