Salamanca council OK’s $967K for police station renovations

The Salamanca Common Council on Aug. 31 approved the nearly $967,000 renovation project planned for this space around the police station at the city municipal building. Plans include an addition to extend the garage for more space around vehicles, renovated office spaces and a dog control room.

 Kellen M. Quigley/Olean Times Herald

SALAMANCA — Long overdue renovations and an addition to the police station section of the Salamanca Municipal Building received approval by the Common Council on Aug. 31 with a total $966,804 price tag.

A $500,000 Community Development Block Grant will go toward a majority of the project with the city making up much of the difference.

