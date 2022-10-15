Salamanca Police Station

The city of Salamanca police station.

 Olean Times Herald file photo

SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Police Department is expected to see better and more reliable communications among officers after a much-needed purchase of new radios.

The Common Council on Wednesday accepted the quote of Eagle Radio Technologies of Falconer for a batch of Motorola Solutions AVTEC Scout Consolettes and related equipment for the police department at a cost of $80,208.

