SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Police Department is expected to see better and more reliable communications among officers after a much-needed purchase of new radios.
The Common Council on Wednesday accepted the quote of Eagle Radio Technologies of Falconer for a batch of Motorola Solutions AVTEC Scout Consolettes and related equipment for the police department at a cost of $80,208.
“The current system is very outdated,” said council member John “Jack” Hill, D-Ward 1, who sit on the police commission. “It’s hard to get fixed when it goes down and hard to get parts for, so we need a new one.”
Grant administrator Sandi Brundage said the city would not be paying the full bill since a large portion is covered by federal American Rescue Plan funds. She said the remainder over less than $8,000 would come out of the police department’s budget.
The council also accepted a post-bid addendum for the police department’s renovation project from Dynasty Construction of Corry, Pa., for asbestos abatement at a $16,733 cost.
While preparing for construction in the police department, contractors discovered asbestos in the installation and lining around the building’s windows, Brundage said.
“All of that has to come out. There’s a very small amount, it’s been caulked over,” she said. “It’s very expensive to get rid of it, but we need in order for the project to proceed.”
IN OTHER BUSINESS, the council also discussed a proposal from the Board of Public Utilities to replace the lights and electrical wiring at Jefferson Street Park.
BPU General Manager Dennis Hensel said the current aging setup could be a safety hazard. There’s a concern with people in the park being able to touch exposed wires at the lamppost bases in the park.
“The bases of a lot of the fiberglass poles are deteriorating and crumbing,” he said. “The new poles we’re proposing — the same ones that line Main Street — have their own base on them.”
Hensel said the department would remove the existing poles, dig out new holes and set the new concrete poles about four feet deep. He said the new poles also have outlets on them, which would make decorating in the park a lot easier.
“We could do a lot more with decorating during the holiday season,” he added. “And also it will help the vendors during the festivals such as Falling Leaves.”
The project may also include modifying the electrical boxes at the park to make them safe from weather, Hensel said. The BPU has tried several methods to keep them waterproof but they don’t always work.
“And they can’t be secured — you can just walk up and use them — which is why we’re afraid someone might be electrocuted if they’re standing on the wet ground and just happen to touch the prongs wrong,” he explained.
Hensel said the department would not be able to install the new poles by this Christmastime, but they hope to apply for grants with the plan to place them by next spring or summer. He said Jefferson Street Park would be able to provide electricity for the holiday decorations and tree lighting this November.
“We just want to bring it to your attention that there’s exposed wires and wiring and we should look at the city’s liability if someone got hurt,” Hensel added.