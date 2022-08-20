SALAMANCA — Mayor Sandra Magiera has announced the regular meeting of the Common Council scheduled for Aug. 24 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 31 in the courtroom. The meeting, set for 7 p.m., will be to conduct regular business and hold a public hearing.
The public hearing will be held for gathering comments on community development needs, in relation to the results, recommendations, accomplishments and outcomes of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)-funded Board of Public Utilities Water Study.
The CDBG program is administered by the New York State Office of Community Renewal (OCR) and has made available to eligible local governments about $49 million for the 2020 program year for housing, economic development, public facilities, public infrastructure and planning activities, with the principal purpose of benefitting low/moderate income persons.
The hearing will provide further information about the CDBG-funded Board of Public Utilities Water Study and will allow for citizen participation in the development of future plans related to the results of the water study and/or to provide technical assistance to develop alternate proposals.
Comments on the CDBG program or results of the water study will be received at this public hearing. Written comments may also be submitted to the city clerk until Aug. 30.
Meanwhile, chair John “Jack” Hill has announced the Salamanca Police Commission will attend the council meeting. A joint executive session will be held after the council’s regular meeting in the courtroom and action may be taken.
(Contact editor/reporter Kellen Quigley at kquigley@oleantimesherald.com.)