SALAMANCA — Mayor Sandra Magiera has announced the regular meeting of the Common Council scheduled for Aug. 24 has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 31 in the courtroom. The meeting, set for 7 p.m., will be to conduct regular business and hold a public hearing.

The public hearing will be held for gathering comments on community development needs, in relation to the results, recommendations, accomplishments and outcomes of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG)-funded Board of Public Utilities Water Study.

